"I'm excited to see the results" - Lewis Hamilton eager to read the FIA's Abu Dhabi investigation report

Lewis Hamilton is keen on reading the FIA’s report on the Abu Dhabi GP investigation. The Briton hopes the report will be published, and looks forward to gaining an understanding of the events that unfolded in the season finale.

Speaking to Autosport about the FIA report, Hamilton said:

“I've not seen it, I didn't think it was out yet. But I think I'm excited to see the results from that report. I think hopefully everyone will get to see it, and to have perhaps a better understanding of everything. And I think ultimately, like everything, it's down to understanding where we've been, so we can move forwards and in a positive light.”

The British world champion expressed the need to publish the FIA report, which will give clarity to drivers, teams and fans. He spoke about the importance of having a clear understanding to move forward positively and with clarity.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 "We have to use this to ensure it never happens to anyone else in this sport ever again"



Lewis Hamilton says it is good to see the FIA making changes following the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix "We have to use this to ensure it never happens to anyone else in this sport ever again"Lewis Hamilton says it is good to see the FIA making changes following the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix https://t.co/P7gcAJCqAJ

Although the FIA has made changes as a result of the Abu Dhabi GP discussions with drivers and the F1 commission, they are yet to publish an analysis and report of the findings.

The regulatory body has replaced race director Michael Masi. However, it is due to announce its final decisions, which will be made public after presenting them to the World Motorsport Council on March 18.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies that he has no ill feelings towards Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, explained that he did not have any animosity towards Max Verstappen after the 2021 season finale. The Briton believes Verstappen capitalised the opportunity like any driver would have.

Speaking at the Mercedes W13 launch, he praised the reigning world champion as a strong competitor. The Mercedes driver added that he is looking forward to battling Verstappen again in the upcoming season.

“This has nothing to do with Max. Max did everything a driver would do given the opportunity he was given. He is a great competitor, and we will go into another battle like we did last year and conduct ourselves. We will obviously grow from our races and experiences we had last year also this season. I have no issues with him.”

The Race @wearetherace



Here's what he had to say 🗣️ Lewis Hamilton was asked how last season's #AbuDhabiGP will impact his relationship with Verstappen and Red Bull.Here's what he had to say 🗣️ Lewis Hamilton was asked how last season's #AbuDhabiGP will impact his relationship with Verstappen and Red Bull. Here's what he had to say 🗣️ https://t.co/EiuRMTvmKx

He also clarified that his disappointment with the system has nothing to do with the Dutchman.

