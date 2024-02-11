“I'm five kilos heavier than last year”: Williams driver Logan Sargeant explains how he feels ‘more healthy’ ahead of second F1 year

Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant is taking a completely different approach for his second season, after going through a tough rookie campaign. Sargeant explained that he was physically behind where he needed to be, and overhauled his training regimen for the 2024 season.

After enduring a daunting rookie campaign, in which he contributed a single point to the team's tally of 28 points, Sargeant realized that he was letting himself get excessively drained throughout the season. The on-track results also had a detrimental impact on his off-track lifestyle and created a negative spiral.

During the winter break, the American F1 driver has worked on improving his mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Gearing up for his sophomore season, he has gained five kilos in weight and feels much fitter than before. At the Williams F1 season launch, the 23-year-old told Autosport:

"The offseason has been such a good opportunity forme to take a step back and look at myself from mental, emotional and physical standpoint where I need to do improve, where I need to get better."

"I wasn't physically in the place I need to be and I've done everything I can to get on top of that. For example, I'm five kilos heavier than I was at the end of last year, and I feel much more healthy and much more ready to go."

The change in training regimen has significantly boosted Logan Sargeant's confidence, as he believes he is in his best form yet. The Williams F1 driver reckons it will help him extract more performance from the car in the upcoming season:

"I feel like a different man, I feel like physically I am in the best shape I've ever been. And I believe in the condition I'm in now and will continue to get to will be simply just helping me feel more comfortable in the car and extract performance."

Sargeant will kick off his second F1 season at the Bahrain GP on March 2.

Logan Sargeant predicts a 'chaotic' 2024 silly season

Following a somber silly season in 2023, Lewis Hamilton's bombshell move to join Ferrari kicked off the 2024 silly season. Hamilton's seismic move is bound to have a domino effect on the F1 grid.

Logan Sargeant is also part of the driver market and believes F1 fans are in for a chaotic silly season.

"Do I think it's going to be a chaotic year with how many people's contracts are running out? Absolutely. I think it's going to be crazier than ever," he was quoted saying by RacingNews365.com.

Despite being a part of the puzzle, Logan Sargeant believes nothing has changed for him as he has to take a step forward this season, to retain his seat for 2025.

"Not really, to me. I think at the end of the day, for me, nothing has really changed, because there needs to be a step compared to last year. So I'm going to go out and perform the best I can, and that's all I can focus on," he added.