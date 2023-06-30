“I’m here for the long run”: Alex Albon on his Williams future and receiving ‘good job’ texts from Red Bull boss

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon was happy that Red Bull boss Christian Horner is pleased about his success but he intends to stay with the British team for a longer duration.

The Thai driver has been thriving in a new environment since joining the team last season. His standout performance last time around in Montreal, where he finished P7 as arguably one of the slowest on the grid, earned him praise from all quarters including his former boss Christian Horner.

As per Autosport, when asked about the Red Bull Boss's comments Alex Albon said:

“Christian is always messaging me, telling me good job and all this kind of thing. It's always nice to have that relationship with an old team principal boss, I guess you could say. It was a great weekend for us [in Canada] and obviously nice of Christian to say that.

"Truthfully, I think you see it already now, where my main focus is with this team. You can see this isn't a short-term situation. I am here for the long run. And I'm really enjoying working with the team, being where I am. I do feel like we are on a journey. I do want to continue this journey. Let's see how these next few years unfold, but for now, I am very happy where I am.”

Alex Albon raves about working with Williams F1

The former Red Bull driver mentioned that he is currently in a good state mentally and is playing an important role within the team in their bid to get back to scoring consistent points.

Alex Albon said:

“I'd say I am in a good place mentally, that's for sure. I definitely feel like I'm playing an important role in Williams. I can't speak for the other drivers [at the team] but the time I had at Red Bull was, at least internally in my eyes, well managed. It was quite a normal race team in that sense.

"It was just more externally and with lack of experience, and not just on the driving side, but also in how to cope with the general circus of F1, I struggled a little bit. As I matured, and have grown experience, I feel like I'm also in a better place regardless. I feel like I'm mentally stronger, but I'm also more experienced, and more mature. So it was always going to be easier. But of course, I am in a good place. And I do feel like I'm driving the best I've driven.”

It would be interesting to see if Alex Albon can truly guide Williams back to its glory days in the future.

