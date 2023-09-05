"I’m a Mercedes fan but he’s wrong here": Fans criticize Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's claims that Lewis Hamilton does not 'moan and complain' 

F1 fans have disagreed with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's recent comment that Lewis Hamilton does not moan or complain after he gets a penalty in the race.

The seven-time world champion was penalized by the stewards during the Italian Grand Prix after he collided with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri while passing him in the Della Roggia Chicane. The Briton had been put on an alternative strategy by Mercedes that gave him a tire offset from his rivals.

But in his eagerness to move up the grid, he banged his rear wheel with the front of Piastri, who also sustained damage to his front wing. However, Lewis Hamilton was quick to accept his mistake and apologized to Piastri in Park Ferme.

For his collision with Piastri, Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Toto Wolff praised Hamilton's sportsmanship and said:

"He’s very sportsmanlike with these things, he is the only one that I see out there admitting and saying: 'I got this wrong'. We just had a chat. [He said]: 'I didn’t see him on the right and it was on me.'

"That kind of sportsmanship is what you need to admire with him. Pretty much everyone is always complaining and moaning just to try to not get a penalty."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Wolff's comments, with one fan claiming that despite being a Mercedes fan, he disagreed with the Austrian's recent comments.

"I’m a Mercedes fan but he’s wrong here," the fan tweeted.

Lewis Hamilton gives his verdict on the contact with Oscar Piastri

In his analysis of the race, Lewis Hamilton said that he misjudged the gap after he completed his move on Oscar Piastri at the 2023 F1 Italian GP.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton noted that he was worried about his final stint as he was on the softer tire compared to cars around him. He said:

"I cleared Alonso immediately after the stop, which opened things up and let me close them down; but the incident with Piastri was just unfortunate. I misjudged the gap that I had and it was totally my fault – I went and apologised to him straight after."

Despite Lewis Hamilton's apology, the damage had been done to Piastri's race as the contact denied McLaren a certain double points finish. The Aussie finished the race outside of the points in P12 and had to pit again to change his tires and front wing.