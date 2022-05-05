"I’m riding in on the high of the last race" - McLaren's Lando Norris hopes to 'keep the momentum going forward' at Miami GP after securing Imola podium

Lando Norris hopes to continue his momentum at the inaugural Miami GP this weekend after securing his first podium of the 2022 season in the last race in Imola.

Attributing his unexpected podium to McLaren’s hard work after a difficult start to the season, Norris urged the team to keep pushing as they head to the United States. Speaking to GPfans following the Imola GP, he said:

“I’m riding in on the high of the last race and hoping to keep the momentum going forward. Whilst the podium finish wasn’t exactly expected, it’s a testament to the hard work and determination of the team at the track and back at the factory. Let’s keep going and push as hard as we can!”

Lando Norris’ P3 finish in Imola is McLaren’s best result so far this season, providing a welcome relief to the team following their early season struggles. After grappling with overheating issues in Bahrain and Jedda, the British team has bounced back impressively to climb to fourth in the constructor’s standings.

Meanwhile, Norris has been at his consistent best, leading the team with aplomb as they clawed their way back to the front of the midfield. At Imola, he kept his cool, staying out of trouble while remaining reasonably close to the frontrunners, which eventually helped him secure P3 after Charles Leclerc’s late spin.

Lando Norris looking forward to racing at 'fun' Miami GP circuit

Lando Norris expects the Miami GP to be a 'fun challenge, saying he’s excited to race at the venue. He feels the track looks 'really cool' with lot of interesting features, saying:

“I’m hyped for this weekend. New circuits are always something I look forward to, and when you add in the excitement around a US race, particularly in Miami, it’s going to be so cool. It’s looking fast with some great features and with the added element of being a street track, it’s going to be a fun challenge."

Built around the Hard Rock Stadium, the semi-permanent Miami GP circuit has received positive reception from drivers. Designed to encourage a racing spectacle, the track is expected to deliver an entertaining race.

