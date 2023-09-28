"I'm seeing my crotch": McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take part in hilarious Goggle Games segment

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were left reeling after participating in the hilarious Goggle Games during the Singapore GP weekend.

Since the beginning of the season, F1 fans had seen both drivers pushing each other on the track in their bid to extract maximum performance from MCL60. However, in a video released by F1.com, this was the first time that a glimpse of a fun and banter-filled relationship between the two was witnessed.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were given inverted goggles and tasked to draw their home circuits of Silverstone and Melbourne, respectively. When Lawrence Barretto asked Norris what he could see after wearing the goggles, he replied:

"I'm seeing my crotch"

Norris further struggled throughout the game as he could not control his laughter and went on to draw a Silverstone track that looked nowhere close to the real one.

Lando Norris confident of McLaren's chances against Red Bull in 2024 season

The Briton believes that McLaren are on the correct path heading into the 2024 season and have closed the gap to Red Bull after getting a double podium finish in Suzuka.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Lando Norris said:

"Absolutely. We're not miles away. We're beating one of them already, just not the faster one. To be where we are now, I didn't think any of us were expecting it or even thinking it at the beginning of the year. So we are definitely taking where we are, we are taking our podiums, and are taking our double podium.

"But we know we still have a lot of things we can improve that we are going to improve and in such a short amount of time from the beginning of the year we have been able to turn things around massively and start to close the gap comparing to every other team to Red Bull. So, I think that's a good sign and it's only been one year of a good amount of progress and we know a lot of things to come. So I'm excited for the future."

McLaren started the season at the back of the grid and were clearly one of the slowest teams in the beginning. But their in-season development has helped them climb up the ranks and they are currently in contention of being the second-fastest team on the grid.

However, it will be a difficult task for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to really close down the gap and challenge Red Bull in the 2024 season as the Austrian team is still quite far ahead of them.