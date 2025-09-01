“I’m very, very, very happy”: Oscar Piastri’s F1 mentor comments following his Dutch GP triumph

McLaren star Oscar Piastri won the F1 race at the 2025 Dutch GP after starting from the pole position. However, the Australian didn't dominate the race weekend and was under pressure from his teammate Lando Norris in all the sessions. Piastri's F1 mentor and former F1 driver Mark Webber came out and hailed the McLaren driver following the Zaandvoort triumph.

Ad

Lando Norris won three of the last four races in the lead-up to the Dutch GP. Oscar Piastri’s lead in the championship was knocked down to merely 9 points following his teammate’s victory at the Hungarian GP. Norris dominated all three practice sessions and topped the timing sheets.

However, coming into qualifying, Oscar Piastri pipped his teammate by 0.012 seconds in Q3 to take the pole position. Max Verstappen passed Norris on the opening lap on the softer tires, and by the time the Briton repassed the home hero, Piastri already had a 4-plus-second lead.

Ad

Trending

Norris started catching up to Piastri, followed by multiple safety cars, which put the Briton on his McLaren teammate's gearbox. Regardless, Oscar Piastri was able to soak up the pressure and maintain the lead until Lando Norris eventually retired from the race due to a mechanical issue.

F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty

Mark Webber came out and hailed Piastri's triumph at the Dutch GP as he said,

Ad

“Magnificent. He drove so well today. I don’t do many interviews about him, but I think today, big day for Australian motorsport,” (via Sky F1)

“Oscar now, having this success so early in his career, is a real credit to him. He’s put a huge amount of work in, executed beautifully, and the team have done such a good job as well. I’m happy. We’ve had a lot of banter between the two of us. We have had a lot of banter. But’s he’s on me now, and I’m very, very, very happy. I think he’s going to, hopefully, keep going,” added Webber

Ad

The win at Zaandvoort was Piastri's seventh win of the season, and he was able to extend his lead in the championship by 25 points as Norris retired from the race.

“Still a long way to go”: Oscar Piastri on the Dutch GP win, taking off the pressure as he extends his lead to Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri was only 9 points ahead of Lando Norris coming into the Dutch GP. However, a win for him and a DNF for his teammate meant he has now increased the lead to 34 points, and Norris would have to once again chip away at the Australian driver’s lead.

Ad

However, Piastri is wary of the threat from Lando and suggests that a single DNF for him is all it would take for Norris to be right on his tail. He said,

"There’s still a long way to go. I need to keep pushing and trying to win races still. I wouldn’t say it’s a very comfortable margin. As we saw today, you can change with one DNF very, very quickly, so yeah.”

With 9 races left in the season, Norris has a tough task up his sleeve.