F1 enthusiast Cole Walliser (filmmaker and music video director) is open to seeing the Oscar Piastri 'villain' era in Formula 1. Piastri was not a happy chap following the incident with Lando Norris in the Singapore GP and how McLaren dealt with it.

Oscar Piastri and his teammate Lando Norris are in a fight for the 2025 drivers' championship. After the first 18 rounds, Piastri is leading with an advantage of 22 points over second-placed Norris.

In Singapore, Norris had a slight contact with Piastri's MCL39 when he was trying to overtake Max Verstappen on lap 1 of the Singapore GP. Following this, Piastri asked over the radio whether something was going to be done about it.

In response, McLaren asserted via the team radio that things would be discussed after the race. At the end of the 62-lap event, the Australian driver secured P4, and Norris came in third place.

With Round 19 slated to take place next week, Cole Walliser, via Instagram Threads, has talked about the prospect of Piastri potentially entering his villain era and added:

"I am here for the Piastri Villain era. How long do you think it will be until we get a complete disregard for team orders?"

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, only six events remain on the race calendar. Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are fighting to amass their maiden drivers' championship in the sport.

"Animals are going to come out": Toto Wolff on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' battle

While Cole Walliser is eager to see Oscar Piastri in his villain era for the remainder of the 2025 F1 season, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has come up with an 'animals are going to come out' take following the Singapore Grand Prix.

In line with this, Wolff has asserted that the McLaren F1 team has so far done well to keep things transparent between its drivers, but things will get quite 'interesting' going forward.

"I think how Andrea and Zak are doing it is actually quite good, talking about it, how they are managing it in a very transparent way. But obviously it gets slim and it’s gonna come to a situation where a few points will matter, and then start to calculate and back calculate. I guess the animals are going to come out of it a bit more, and that is when it starts to be interesting." Via Planet F1.

With only six races remaining, next up is the United States Grand Prix, which will take place at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2024, Lando Norris managed a P4 finish and Oscar Piastri secured P5.

