Max Verstappen takes pole position at the 2023 F1 British GP, taking his fifth consecutive pole position in 2023. The Dutchman looked to be on the back foot in Q1, but recovered excellently in Q3.

In doing so, the two-time world champion has taken the 28th pole position of his career, joining the top 10 pole position list.

While the Red Bull driver has started the race at Silverstone at the front of the grid in the past, this is his first pole position on British soil, as he started the 2021 race due to winning the sprint race.

Verstappen was surprisingly joined by the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the Woking-based team's upgrade working excellently at Silverstone.

Speaking to Jenson Button in Parc Ferme after the session, Max Verstappen claimed that he was shocked to see the two McLarens up there with him:

"Q3, I was quite surprised to see those two there. But it's great for McLaren to be here and from our side, very happy to be on pole. Q1 and Q2, there were still some damp spots. Of course, you push close to the limit but knowing that we have a quick car you don't need to go to the 100% limit."

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are amongst the drivers who have accrued the least car crash damages

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are among the drivers who have caused the least car crash damage expenditure to their teams. Zhou Guanyu finds himself at the top of this list, having incurred zero damage so far this year.

Verstappen's dominant form at the moment means that the Dutchman is able to avoid damage perfectly, having been involved in only one incident so far this year (in Baku's sprint race).

While the driver has been exhibiting Schumacher-esque car control in recent times, he managed to break his front wing by understeering into the wall in the pit lane during Britain's qualifying.

As a result, the Dutchman's total bills are estimated at $95,000, with a few more thousand dollars likely to be added to his tally for his recent shunt at Silverstone.

For now, the two-time world champion's focus is not on his damage bill but on winning the 2023 F1 British GP at Silverstone, a race he has won only once.

With his RB19 looking to be in top condition for the race, it will be interesting to watch Max Verstappen's race on Sunday.

