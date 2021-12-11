"I was very relaxed": Max Verstappen claims he was under no pressure before crucial qualifying session in Abu Dhabi

A thrilling final qualifying session in Abu Dhabi saw a phenomenal drive by Max Verstappen to take pole position in the championship-deciding race tomorrow. The Dutch driver's confidence in his car and team kept the pressure from getting to him.

Although the battle for the title has grown more intense, especially in the last few races, the 24-year-old has consistently claimed that he is taking each race as it comes. He has claimed to be unbothered by the drama and pressure.

Here's what Max Verstappen had to say about his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session:

"I was very relaxed going into qualifying. I know I always do the best I can and I know my team always gives me the best possible car. We've been doing that already the whole year and again, today, that worked really well."

The two title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will both line up on the front row for the finale at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, making the start undeniably crucial. To make it even more interesting, Verstappen will be starting on soft tires whereas the Briton will be on the less grippy but longer-lasting medium compound.

"I felt good on both tyres": Max Verstappen on starting with soft compound tires

Although Max Verstappen will be starting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, going in on soft tires was not necessarily "Plan 1" for Red Bull. However, Verstappen claims he was comfortable on both compounds and that he and the team can only hope for the best tomorrow, especially in terms of the start.

"I mean I felt good on both tires so of course, naturally, in the evening it's a bit cooler, so it should be a bit easier for the soft tires but we'll see tomorrow."

With a single grid position and zero points separating the two title contenders as of now, both men will have to bring their A games to Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

