"I am stupid 2025 edition": Fans react to Charles Leclerc crashing out of the F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 20, 2025 14:16 GMT
Charles Leclerc after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying - Source: Getty

F1 fans online shared their reactions as Charles Leclerc crashed out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The Ferrari driver was on a quick lap as it began to rain, and he collided head-on into the barriers at turn 15.

The Azerbaijan GP qualifying has seen red flags galore as Charles Leclerc joined the list of drivers to crash out of the Saturday session. The Monegasque driver is now out of contention for pole by crashing out yet again during qualifying in Baku.

The driver was unable to find the required grip in turn 15, as he collided headfirst into the right-hand side barriers, which is a regular crash spot at the Baku street circuit.

Many fans online shared their reactions to this, with many recalling his famous team radio after he crashed in the qualifying session ahead of the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

"I am stupid 2025 edition," wrote one fan.
"I'am stupid😭," simply wrote another user.
"He's collecting crashes like this in Baku like Thanos collects Infinity Stones," joked another fan.
Here are some more reactions:

"Putting the Ferrari where it belongs. In the bin 😂," joked another user.
"Oops! Scrub off a bit more speed there Charles…," remarked another fan.
"Both Ferrari drivers let the team down. lol," said another user.
In what looked like a positive weekend thus far for Ferrari, both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have put in underwhelming performances in qualifying. Leclerc will now start in the lower half of the top 10, while Hamilton starts from P12 after being knocked out in Q2.

This also does not bode well for the Italian team's hunt for the constructors' championship, as McLaren only needs to outscore them by nine points to secure the title in Baku. But the teams' championship has realistically only been a formality this season, with the Papaya team having been by far the most dominant.

Charles Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton also left disappointed after the Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Final Practice - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc wasn't the only Ferrari driver left disappointed after the Azerbaijan GP qualifying, as Lewis Hamilton was also knocked out in Q2 on Saturday. The 40-year-old explained why he was unable to get through even after showing good pace throughout the weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton shared his disappointment at the performance.

"I'm obviously so dissapointed. I was feeling really on it, didn't make any mistakes. Everyone ahead of me had a medium tire but I lost a medium tire in P2 due to run plan schedule and, that put me on the back foot," said Hamilton.

The qualifying session at Baku ended in mayhem as rain had a part to play. Oscar Piastri crashed out, while Lando Norris could only qualify in 7th. Max Verstappen took pole for the second race weekend in a row, as Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson rounded off a completely unexpected top 3 for Sunday's race.

