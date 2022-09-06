"I don't think there would be a desire to change"- Red Bull boss backs Pierre Gasly stay at AlphaTauri unless 'an interesting option' is available

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said that Pierre Gasly would remain at their sister team AlphaTauri unless an 'interesting' option comes up.

There is speculation that Gasly is Alpine-bound next season. However, after the Dutch GP, Horner looked to douse those speculations, saying that Gasly is doing a 'good job' at AlphaTauri, so a change is not in the offing.

"I think Pierre is doing a good job within AlphaTauri, so I don't think there would be a desire to change if there wasn't an interesting option available."

Horner explained how Red Bull have had a heritage of producing great talents in its ranks, including the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. He said:

"We've got contracts with our existing drivers, and AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso have produced a great stable of drivers for us to draw upon, whether it be Sebastian, Max, or Daniel, over the years."

Horner also talked about the possibility of Colton Herta coming to Formula 1. Herta was one of the prospects McLaren had an eye on as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo.

With Oscar Piastri now taking that seat, Red Bull are looking to place Herta in an AlphaTauri should Gasly move to Alpine. When asked about his views on Herta, Horner lauded the American, saying:

"I think he's an exciting talent, and he's a young and American guy that's been a standout talent in the US. So it'll be very interesting to see how he performs in Formula 1. Formula 1 has got growing popularity in the US market at the moment, and to have a successful US driver could be very interesting."

Red Bull boss reflects on Dutch GP win

Christian Horner was quite happy with Max Verstappen's win at Zandvoort - the Dutchman's fourth in as many races.

In a race where the Dutch driver was under pressure from the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, things eventually turned out perfectly for the team, as Verstappen secured his tenth win of the season.

Reflecting on another strong weekend for Red Bull and Verstappen, Horner said that it was a 'tough' race from a strategic perspective.

"This was a huge race with an incredible amount of anticipation and pressure. It was also a tough race strategically. First with the virtual safety car and then of course the full safety car."

Explaining the decision to pit Verstappen and place him behind the two Mercedes with 12 laps remaining, Horner said that the team wanted to end the race on better tyres.

"To pit Max in the lead with 12 laps to go, putting him behind two Mercedes, is a big call, but it was the right one, we would prefer to be on the better tyre. The team is operating at an extremely high level, and it's all the support and effort that you don't see back in Milton Keynes that makes a victory like this possible."

Verstappen will hope for another strong showing at Monza as he looks to win back-to-back championships.

