"I think I won't be buying any lottery tickets at this place": Oscar Piastri's deadpan reaction to losing the F1 Miami GP sprint win due to safety car

Oscar Piastri was gutted after he lost the sprint race of the Miami Grand Prix to McLaren teammate Lando Norris. When Norris pitted, Fernando Alonso's crash forced a safety car, thus keeping Piastri away from an overtaking opportunity as the race ended behind the safety car.

Ad

Piastri, starting the sprint race from P2, had a stellar start as he pipped pole starter Andrea Kimi Antonelli to take the race lead. He jumped to the apex of turn 1 first and claimed the lead.

While the Australian driver maintained his lead for the first half of the race, he pitted for slick tires on lap 14, which allowed his teammate Lando Norris to become the new race leader. Moreover, luck favored the British driver. When he raced down to the pits for his stop on lap 15, Fernando Alonso crashed, forcing the deployment of the safety car.

Ad

Trending

Due to incessant debris, the race eventually ended behind the safety car, meaning Norris won the race and Piastri settled for P2. Naturally, he was gutted to have lost an opportunity, and his radio message about bad luck conveyed the same sentiment.

"I think I won't be buying any lottery tickets at this place," Piastri said on team radio.

With this win, Norris has cut down the gap to championship leader Piastri from 10 to nine points. McLaren, meanwhile, remains at the top of the constructors' championship leaderboard.

Ad

This weekend, Piastri has had an edge over Norris in terms of pace. His start during the sprint race was equally excellent. However, the safety car deployment on lap 15 ruined his chances of chasing Norris, and eventually he had to settle for P2.

Interestingly, Piastri has won three out of the opening five races this year, whereas Lando claimed his sole victory in Australia.

Oscar Piastri disappointed after P2 in sprint race

Oscar Piastri at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

McLaren clinched a double podium in the sprint race of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Lando Norris crossed the checkered flag first while Oscar Piastri came home at P2. However, the latter was disappointed as a safety car ruined his chances of closing in on Norris in the last three laps of the race.

Ad

Talking to Sky Sports after the race, he said:

"I did pretty much everything right. A bit disappointed to come away with second, but that's how it goes sometimes. Racing is a pretty cruel business. Hopefully that means I get a bit of luck this afternoon in qualifying and tomorrow. But, another great start, and I had to get my elbows out in that one. Happy with what I did."

The sprint race was difficult right from the start, as incessant rain delayed the race by 28 minutes. Low visibility and slippery track conditions led to many mishaps, and eventually the race ended behind a safety car, which left Oscar Piastri disappointed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More