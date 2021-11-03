"I think it’s going to be a lot of fun": Schumacher excited for 2021 Mexican GP

Haas driver Mick Schumacher is looking forward to his maiden Mexican race outing, expecting an interesting experience at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. The German rookie expressed his expectations from the circuit in terms of performance and is excited to experience the vibrant fan atmosphere at the 2021 Mexico GP.

Racing with the lone American team on the grid, Schumacher has had an interesting rookie season in F1 so far. After a successful race event in Austin last week, his team expects similar fan support in the neighboring country.

Mick Schumacher driving the Haas F1 Team VF-21 Ferrari at the USGP weekend. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Schumacher previews the Mexico GP race weekend and sheds light on its challenges

Speaking in the team preview, Schumacher spoke of his preparations for the Mexico GP, saying,

“I wouldn’t say there was any specific training or preparation, but there’s definitely the knowledge that the car will feel different, the car will be different on track and that the engine will be performing less.”

Viewing the challenges at the circuit, the German said,

“There will be different difficulties and maybe different perspective that we’ll need to consider of how the car will behave here. For me personally, I don’t really notice it.”

On his expectations from the race weekend, Schumacher said,

“Luckily, I’ve had a chance to driver the simulator, so I’ve got a good idea of what’s coming my way. I’m really looking forward to it, it felt really good, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Mexico GP event, nicknamed the ‘F1ESTA’, is one of the most vibrant transatlantic events on the calendar, largely due to its motorsport passionate fans adding a different element to the race atmosphere.

Looking forward to the grand fan atmosphere at the Mexico GP weekend, Schumacher said,

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the Mexican fans. I’ve been told it’s very nice and the passion you feel when driving there, especially to drive through the stadium part, so it’s exciting to go there.”

The German further added,

“I think if you have the opportunity to hear during the race, it definitely adds motivation to make you want to do well, so I’m looking forward to hearing the crowd cheer and do my best there.”

For the former F2 champion and son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, the 2021 season has been a learning curve for what comes ahead in 2022. So far, the German has managed to out-qualify and outperform his team-mate Nikita Mazepin on most of the race weekends.

