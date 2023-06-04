“I think it's sweat”: George Russell’s hilarious radio exchange has F1 fans cracking up 

About halfway through the Spanish Grand Prix, Mercedes driver George Russell informed his team via the radio that it was raining on turn five.

Although rain had been forecast for the race in Barcelona, many were confused at Russell's comment, since he was the only driver complaining about raindrops.

Later, Russell clarified to his team that he had mistaken the sweat from his helmet for raindrops.

Formula 1 @F1



Put those brollies away



George Russell thinks that "rain" is actually sweat on his visor!



#SpanishGP #F1

Russell's hilarious radio message about the rain had fans in stitches, and they took to social media to react to the same.

Geroge Rusell qualified P12 for of the Spanish GP and made fantastic progress throughtout the race. Russell was under investigation for leaving the track during the opening lap and gaining postions but no investigation was necessary. By lap 11 of 66, Russell gained multiple track postions and was running P5. He went on to take P3, with his teamate Lewis Hamilton finishing in second place.

Lewis Hamilton had a lap one incident with Lando Norris. With the drop down to the first braking zone being one of the longest of the season, the Mercedes driver had pulled ahead of the McLaren entering Turn 1 at the start of the race.

Norris positioned himself behind Hamilton as they entered Turn 2, but it looked like he accelerated a little too quickly, colliding with the back of Hamilton's car and breaking his front wing as a result.

Due to this, the McLaren driver was forced to make an early pit stop on the opening lap of the race. After a wing change, this caused him to fall all the way to the back of the pack, partially undoing his hard work after securing a P3 grid position for the Spanish Grand Prix in qualifying.

Nico Rosberg sheds light on George Russell-Lewis Hamilton collision during Spanish GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton's collision with George Russell during the Spanish GP qualifying left Nico Rosberg unimpressed. During the live coverage with Sky Sports F1, Nico Rosberg commented on the incident.

When both the Mercedes drivers were getting set for their final lap run at the end of Q2, there was an odd incident between them.

George Russell appeared to be unaware that Hamilton was making his way through as he moved out of the Ferrari's slip stream in front of him and to the left of the track. Hamilton lost the end plate on his front wing as a result of the last collision between the two.

Nico Rosberg wanted Lewis Hamilton to apologize to his teammate following the accident, following in the footsteps of George Russell.

Charles Leclerc was eliminated in the first qualifying round in Barcelona, while Max Verstappen secured pole, with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz rounding out the top three.

Mercedes, who at one point appeared to be Verstappen's main rival, had a busy time as well. George Russell was lucky to qualify for Q2 despite being unable to match his teammate's speed.

