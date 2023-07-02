“I think the system is wrong”: Sergio Perez blames Alex Albon for impeding as he misses 4th consecutive Q3 appearance

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez stated that he thinks Williams driver Alex Albon impeded his last lap in the Q2 session.

The Mexican driver had another poor qualifying performance on Friday, missing out on reaching the Q3 session for the fourth consecutive race. Speaking about his session, Perez claimed that former Red Bull driver Albon had impeded his final lap during the Q2 session.

While speaking with F1.com, Sergio Perez said:

"I think we most definitely had the pace today and you could see that as qualifying progressed. I’m disappointed, especially with my final lap. It is always fine margins at this circuit and for the first two laps that I had deleted for track limits the rules were clear and I accept those decisions from the stewards. On my final run in Q2, I tried to push as best as I could within those limits and was on a good lap but was in traffic and that was trickier to keep clean."

He added:

"It is what it is, we look forward to tomorrow, it is a new opportunity. The most positive thing is that we have the pace and then we will try and recover on Sunday afternoon for the race. I am feeling a little better but still not one hundred percent, my whole focus is on being prepared for tomorrow’s Sprint and then racing well on Sunday."

Sergio Perez analyzes his Sprint Race performance

The Mexican driver was back on the podium after a strong result in the Sprint Race on Saturday after an opening lap battle for the lead with his teammate Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez said:

"It was a great Team result for all of us. In the beginning, Max and I got a bit closer than we should have, there was a bit of misjudgment from both sides, but we have spoken about it and it is all good. Later in the race, after passing Nico in the Haas, it was all about making sure that we made it until the end the tires were getting too hot as the circuit dried, but we got the result we wanted."

The Mexican added:

"Tomorrow, starting from P15, although overtaking will be difficult, we will give it a go and see what we are able to do and try our best to recover as many positions as possible. I think yesterday we showed a very good pace and we are comfortable with the car."

It will be interesting to see where Sergio Perez ends up at the end of the main race after starting from P15. Perez is currently second in the Drivers Standings with 133 points, only 12 points ahead of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

