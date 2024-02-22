"I don't think these two worlds really fit together": Sebastian Vettel's brother raises doubts about Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari 

Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's brother Fabian has claimed that he doesn't see Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari working out as he believes their world 'don't fit together'.

The British driver shocked the F1 world with his move to Ferrari for the 2025 season after driving for rival Mercedes for over a decade. The switch caught everyone by surprise as Hamilton had signed a contract extension with the German team in 2023 that would have seen him racing for them until 2025.

During the telecast of the pre-season testing on Sky Germany, Sebastian Vettel's younger brother Fabian gave his take on the move and said:

"Knowing what kind of person Lewis is and knowing how I experienced Ferrari as a team, I don't think these two worlds really fit together. My brother was fortunate to be there, but it got a little... strange at times... But it is like a religion."

Fabian also commented on whether his brother might replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year, adding:

"I can't say anything, I am not in the position to talk about it. But I think he's left F1 for a different reason, which I don't think would allow him to return one or two years later. Too many races, as well."

Former F1 driver chimes in on potentially replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher stated that he was aware that Lewis Hamilton's seat at Mercedes is free for next year and he wanted to perform well in WEC to stake a claim for it.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the German said:

"I'm of course aware that Lewis' Mercedes seat will then be free. I'm still keeping an eye on Formula 1 and hopefully, the dream will come true again. But in the end, it's important that I also do my things and see my role as a reserve driver - and especially my role as a WEC driver in the foreground. If I perform well, let's see where it takes me."

He added:

"I'm sure that Mercedes knows what I can do. You've also seen it in the simulation sessions, in the junior categories, and at Haas. Hopefully, it'll be enough to have more people in the WEC and Formula 1 to impress."

It would be interesting to see which driver Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff chooses as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in the team for 2025 and beyond.