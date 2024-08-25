Max Verstappen, the crowd-favorite in Zandvoort, finished runner-up to McLaren's Lando Norris at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix. The reigning F1 champion made a unique revelation during the post-race interview at Parc Ferme.

Unlike his previous outings (2021 to 2023) at the legendary racetrack in the Netherlands, Verstappen was struggling to keep up pace with Norris throughout the weekend. The 26-year-old was unable to push his Red Bull Racing RB20 car to the limit in any session since Friday (FP1, FP2, and Qualifying). This lack of performance was evident in the race as well, where despite a quick getaway at the start, Verstappen was unable to pull away from the British driver.

Norris eventually caught up with Verstappen on lap 18, where he managed to retake the lead of the race with a relatively straightforward move in the DRS zone. After that, the former pushed hard and opened up the gap between him and the Dutchman to over 20 seconds.

Although Verstappen lost the race to Norris, he remained composed and positive about the car's performance.

"You always hope to do better. We had a good start and tried everything we could but it was clear we were not quick enough," Verstappen commented.

"I tried to be second today. I tried to do my own race," he added, being realistic about RBR's lack of pace against McLaren.

With the lead in the drivers' championship cut down to 70 points, Max Verstappen will be looking to maximize his results in the remaining nine races this F1 season.

"I could push and get past Max" - Lando Norris explains his 'tough but enjoyable' Dutch GP against 2024 championship rival Max Verstappen

With McLaren pushing crucial upgrades as early as the Chinese Grand Prix (the fifth race of the season), Lando Norris began challenging Max Verstappen for the 2024 drivers' title. The Brit grabbed his second career win in style, with more than 20 seconds separating him and the Dutchman.

Norris lost the race lead to Verstappen at the start of the race. Despite the setback, the 24-year-old kept his composure and continued to push. With his McLaren MCL38 car having better race pace, he was eventually able to retake the lead and win the Dutch Grand Prix.

"It feels amazing. I wouldn't say a perfect race because of lap one again, but it was still beautiful. The pace was strong, the car was unbelievable," Norris said during the post-race interview at Parc Ferme.

"I could push and get past Max. It was a straightforward race. Tough but enjoyable," he added.

Apart from the win, Lando Norris also took the extra point for the race's fastest lap. He was also voted as the 'Driver of the Day' by F1 fans.

With nine more Grand Prix to go, Max Verstappen still leads the championship with 295 points, with Lando Norris in a close second place with 225 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is third with 192 points.

