"I cannot understand why someone is not saying ‘shut up and drive’”: F1 pundit on Charles Leclerc’s repeated annoyance on team radio

Former GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi slammed Charles Leclerc for his annoying complaints on team radio during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver was upset with Isack Hadjar for passing dirty air during the qualifying session, and Valsecchi advised him to "shut up and drive."

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix wasn't one of Leclerc's best weekends. In the FP1 session, he crashed into the wall due to low grip and was ruled out for FP2 due to extensive damage. Moreover, during the qualifying session, the Monegasque was set on a flyer lap in Q3.

Leclerc recorded a purple first sector and was fighting for pole. However, Hadjar was racing close ahead, and due to dirty air, Leclerc aborted his lap and finished P8. The Ferrari driver was fuming on the team radio and used explicit words.

Former GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi, meanwhile, wasn't impressed with Leclerc's conduct. He believed that the Ferrari driver should focus on driving, as he is one of the best racers in the world.

Talking on the F1 Nation podcast, Valsecchi said:

"I cannot understand why the team takes this situation; I cannot understand why someone is not saying, ‘Shut up and drive. Please, you are one of the best in the world; just drive!'"

Valsecchi added that Charles Leclerc could have fought for victory in Canada if not for his own mistakes. Hence, he should apologize for his shortcomings rather than complaining about the strategy on the team radio.

“Leclerc this weekend was flying, right? He had seven or eight laps in FP1. He was at the top of the board. Then he crashed, missed the second session, and it was his fault. Then he got in FP3, he was second, and then he got to quali; he made the mistake in his last try, and he complained about Hadjar, who was far away in front. I mean, why do you keep complaining on a weekend when you can score a victory or you can stay on the podium? Your weekend is full of mistakes; it’s not the right time to complain," he added.

Leclerc had a good recovery in the main rain race as he finished P5, a place ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc admits failing to deliver in Canada

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Despite a P5 finish in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc admitted that he didn't deliver as per expectations. Reacting to the risky strategy, he conceded, saying, via Racingnews365:

"I don't really want to speak with ifs. At the end of the day, I didn't put everything together. I didn't do the job."

Charles Leclerc wanted to go with the one-stop strategy despite high tire degradation, as though he thought he could manage well. However, Ferrari overrode his suggestion and pitted early for a two-stop race. That led to a clash on team radio between Leclerc and his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will look to improve their performance in the upcoming Austrian GP, where the team will reportedly have some changes in the car.

