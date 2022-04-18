"I’ve already set goals in my head" - Daniel Ricciardo eyeing two wins with McLaren in 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo believes he can target at least two wins in the 2022 season.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year and having a slow start to the season, the Australian thinks he can improve on his performances this year.

Revealing his targets for the 2022 season, Ricciardo said:

“Hopefully it will be two victories this year. Or more. But I’ll take it as it comes. I’ve already set goals in my head. But above all, I don’t want to go through another difficult season like 2021. Despite the success at Monza, it wasn’t an easy year. Looking at the results, I have to say there is still room for improvement in qualifying. That didn’t go well.”

McLaren’s 2022 campaign has been riddled with brake issues, especially in the first two races. However, in the Australian GP, the team were able to secure some solid points with a sixth and seventh-place finish.

Daniel Ricciardo, who had a solo victory at Monza in 2021, believes he can improvise his performances based on the new 2022 car, especially in qualifying for the 2022 season.

Explaining the adjustments he had to make to the new car, Ricciardo said:

“I had never been so excited in the break and so looking forward to a new car. As soon as you sit in the car, everything around you looks completely different. You’re higher, the tyres are bigger. It’s an adjustment. The visibility is limited, but I already felt comfortable on the track. The car is much heavier, which means it is harder to control with small movements on the track.”

The Perth-born driver explained that the new car was heavier, making it more difficult to handle.

However, his absence from the second preseason test due to COVID-19 made his first two race weekends an acclimatization zone for him.

Daniel Ricciardo believes he can overcome the lows in his career

With a decent points finish on home ground in Melbourne, Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to the learning curve of his career.

While his 2021 campaign was riddled with highs and lows, he believes he can adopt a different approach to achieving success.

Reflecting on the ups and downs of his career graph, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“That I can still learn. That you can also overcome lows and that even after years in Formula 1, you still have to go different ways to be successful – because if you don’t change and adapt, someone else will and they will succeed. Even on the day I finish my career, I won’t be the perfect driver. But of course you also have to trust what you’ve learned in the past.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 Well done, @DanielRicciardo! Your first points of 2022 in the bag at your home race! Well done, @DanielRicciardo! Your first points of 2022 in the bag at your home race! 👊🇦🇺 https://t.co/lOg1xibqhD

According to McLaren chief Andreas Seidl, the team used a temporary fix for the brake over-heating issues in Melbourne. However, he conceded that their strong result was due to the nature of the track.

The team will be bringing in a more permanent solution to resolve their brake issue at the Imola GP, along with chassis upgrades to sort out their balance issues.

