"I've always found that kink dangerous"- Former F1 champion explains reason behind Carlos Sainz's crash at Japanese GP 

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has sympathy for Carlos Sainz who crashed out of the race in Suzuka. Villeneuve said that the corner where Sainz crashed out was dangerous even during his driving days.

In his column with formule1.nl, the former Williams driver elaborated on how that kink was always dangerous when he used to race at the Japanese GP. Villeneuve said:

"About the crash of Carlos Sainz: I've always found that kink dangerous, ever since I raced there in F3. In dry weather it's like a straight, easy full throttle. But when it rains, it becomes a link, it's a small nod with a tire wall with advertising signs on the outside."

He continued:

"An impact with a guardrail or a wall would be better than this option; the car then spins and slides further and that would be fine. Sainz wasn't going that fast at all but was riding on ice, as it were."

About a recovery truck on the track when the cars were still around, especially in wet weather, Villeneuve said that he understood why the drivers were angry. He said:

"I understood very well the fuss about the trucks on the track when Pierre Gasly had yet to come by. Strictly speaking, it is allowed according to the rules; after all, the race was neutralized. In dry weather, no one would care about it, in rain it's a different story. Then this should never happen."

Villeneuve added:

"You don't always see where you are; there can be cars driving around with damage to suspension, brakes or a flat tyre. A collision with such a vehicle is also very dangerous at low speed. Given the past with Jules Bianchi, I thought it was only logical that emotions ran so high."

Carlos Sainz's reaction to his curtailed Japanese GP

Carlos Sainz started the Japanese GP from the second row. The Ferrari driver had a decent start but aquaplaned before crashing into the barriers. Talking about the day, Sainz said:

"A tricky and disappointing Sunday. By the time the race started the call between Intermediates and Wet tyres was very close, but to be honest with either tyre, the visibility would have been zero, which was the biggest limitation. I tried to get out of Perez's spray and found myself in a big puddle, had aquaplaning and couldn't do anything to hold the car."

The Ferrari driver (202) is fifth in the championship and will hope to climb up the standings in the last four races of the season.

