"I've got everything it takes": Lando Norris aims to win the Championship in 2025 after bringing glory back to McLaren

McLaren driver Lando Norris clarified his goals for the 2025 F1 season as he claims to have "everything it takes" to battle for the championship. McLaren won their first Constructors' Championship since 1998 last season after their massive performance improvement.

Norris, meanwhile, finished the Drivers' Championship in second place, right behind Max Verstappen, who clinched his fourth consecutive title. But it was a positive year for the McLaren driver, who won his first F1 race in the season and bagged a total of four wins throughout.

Recently speaking on the F1: Back at Base podcast, Lando Norris mentioned that he has been "proud" of his performances for the past year and has learned from his mistakes.

"It's been a year where, actually, I've been pretty proud of my performance. Proud of performing under the pressure that we've been under, delivering when I have," BBC quoted Lando Norris. "I've made my mistakes and, at the same time, I've learned a lot from those mistakes."

He added that he feels the team has the right car and he has "everything it takes" to head into the season with a clear aim of winning the World Championship.

"So for us to go into next year, going 'we have what it takes, we have a car'... I believe I'm a good enough driver and I've got everything it takes," he added. "I'm excited to go into 2025 knowing I've learned a lot, I've improved a lot and I'm ready to bring the fight to everyone."

"Confidence is something I've struggled with in the past and probably I've only built enough up throughout this season to go 'I'm confident that I'm a good enough driver to win a championship next year' and I can bring a fight to whoever wants to fight me for it."

Lando Norris has dedicated his entire career to McLaren so far. He debuted in the 2019 season and stuck with the team despite the difficult times they faced. 2024 marked a major performance improvement. As Red Bull lost their dominance at the top of the table, they stumbled down to third place, giving McLaren the right opportunity to win the Constructors' Championship.

Lando Norris explains how Red Bull could have won the championship in 2024

Although Red Bull Racing wasn't dominant like the 2022 and 2023 seasons last year, Verstappen managed to win the World Championship. This was because of his extremely consistent performances, finishing in points in maximum races, allowing him to maintain his lead at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez suffered from a relatively underperforming car. He finished outside of the points in many races, which was a major reason why Red Bull lost their lead at the top.

Lando Norris suggested that if they had two drivers like Verstappen, they would have won the title instead of McLaren.

"Red Bull probably would have won the Constructors’ if they had two drivers as good as Max," Norris said (via Motorcylesports.net). "That’s for sure. It’s clear and obvious. It shows that as a team, they’ve still probably done the best job, but one driver isn’t enough in this sport."

Sergio Perez was given a two-year contract extension, however, the team sacked him considering his performance. Liam Lawson is set to replace him at Red Bull this season.

