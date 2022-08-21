"I wanted to give something back"- Here's why McLaren's technical director set up scholarship at University of Nottingham

McLaren's technical director James Key has set up a scholarship at the University of Nottingham as he looks to give something back to the place from where he commenced his career.

In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365.com, Key talked about the importance of his formative years and how they provided him the foundation for him to reach his goals. He said:

"I had a brilliant time at uni. I absolutely loved it. It was a really special time in life. I've since set up a scholarship there to help engineers from disadvantaged backgrounds to go through it, because it was a great place to be."

He added:

"I wanted to give something back, but I wanted to encourage people who wanted to go into engineering to do the same. So I got a scholarship there, and also a little bit of money into their Formula Student team as well. It's lovely to give something back to that place but also give young engineers an opportunity."

The McLaren technical director talked about how his interest in F1 piqued at an early age. He was hooked by the commentary from Murray Walker and James Hunt and wanted to be a part of the sport. He said:

"I already had an interest in cars from an early age, but Formula 1 really sort of picked up (when I was) about 12, when I happened upon the European Grand Prix in Brands Hatch in 1984. I was immediately hooked, not least by the wonderful commentary by Murray Walker and James Hunt. They made it sound like such a magical thing, this extraordinary world of Formula 1.

The McLaren technical director admitted that he was first a fan of the sport, which led him to the world of F1. He said:

"I think that's kind of what hooked me immediately. After that, I watched every race and, within two or three races, I knew every driver and every team, a real sort of anorak very, very quickly. And I was fascinated by it."

McLaren technical director's experience of working with different engine suppliers

James Key has been involved with multiple engine suppliers over the years, and in his view, each one has provided him a different experience. Talking about his experience, he said:

"They're all different. You've got the different architectures and so on, but the facilities, the approach, there wasn't a set formula for that. It was all done differently depending on the manufacturer you're working with. And even details as well, electrical installations and systems and voltages."

He added:

"Cooling systems are totally different between each of them. So I think when it came to installing one into the next in the car, there was very little carryover. You really did have to start again."

McLaren have improved by leaps and bounds under Key in the last few years. The team will hope to take the next step and charge towards the front of the grid next year.

