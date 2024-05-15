“I was on the way to kiss some sting rays”: Alex Albon describes his adventures before signing his Williams F1 contract extension

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon revealed his escapades moments before signing his contract renewal. The Thai-British driver penned multi-year extension with the British outfit.

Albon, a former Red Bull Racing driver, joined Williams in 2022. The 28-year-old has since gone on to deliver a string of impressive performances, including netting 27 of the team's 28 points in the 2023 season. His contribution helped Williams secure a commendable seventh place in the Constructors' standings, their best finish since 2017.

His performances have resulted in Williams now awarding Albon with multi-year contract extension. As F1 heads into it’s new regulation cycle in 2026, Albon has chosen to trust the Williams project.

In an interview that surfaced online shortly after his contract renewal, Alex Albon shed light on his hilarious pre-signing adventures. In a video shared by Williams F1 on its social media handles, that also featured team principal James Vowles, Albon revealed:

"I was on in a car on the way to kiss some stingrays. I actually was going to do the stingray first. We wanted it done that day. And with the time zones being about 7 or 8 hours, we had to take a quick stop to the office."

"So I signed. I don't know if the paper came across a bit soggy?"

The revelation elicited laughter from Vowles, who quipped about the signs of Albon just emerging from the water. He replied:

"There was definitely signs that you just come out of the water. And to demystify my side of things, our sat in the office quite late at night, going, 'how many stingrays is he kissing? Because I need to go home.'"

Alex Albon expresses optimism on Williams contract extension

Albon expressed his enthusiasm for continuing his journey with Williams. He said in a press release (via F1.com):

"I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people."

Alex Albon highlighted the progress made since joining Williams and emphasized his belief in the team's long-term project. He added:

"This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract."

While Alex Albon's imminent future with the team looks secure, the same cannot be said about his teammate Logan Sargeant. The American driver, who joined Williams last season, has struggled to leave his mark so far in the sport, prompting the team to look for alternative options for the 2025 season.

Alex Albon is yet to open his points account so far in the ongoing campaign. Williams, alongside Kick Sauber, are the only two teams to not secure a points finish after six races in the season.