"If it’s a dream from when you were a kid then yeah" - Max Verstappen speaks about Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

Max Verstappen was recently asked about Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, and the Dutchman speculated that the team might have shown him a strong foundation.

Lewis Hamilton will be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 F1 season to race for Ferrari as part of a multi-year contract. Since the Briton has raced with Mercedes for well over a decade and has won six World Championships with them, the move has been questioned by many. Some speculated that the team's performance in the past two seasons was a disappointment for Hamilton and factored in his decision to join Ferrari.

When Max Verstappen was asked about this decision by Sky Sports, he stated that the situation currently is hard to review.

“And from my side, it’s very difficult to know. I don’t know how the current situation is, of course, at the team, I don’t know what he has in the back of his mind.”

Verstappen also tried justifying Lewis Hamilton's move by musing whether racing for Ferrari might have been a childhood dream for him. The Red Bull driver also highlighted that the team might have shown him a strong contender to influence his decision.

“If it’s a dream from when you were a kid then yeah, I mean. At one point if you have already achieved so much in the sport, anyway, then why not?”

“But then again, maybe he spoke to Ferrari, they’ve shown him stuff that we don’t know! For me, it’s very difficult to answer that.”

Hamilton's former teammate and 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg had previously expressed a similar opinion about the Briton's move, stating that Hamilton might be "fulfilling a personal dream" with his move to Ferrari.

Max Verstappen reacts to Red Bull's RB20

Red Bull Racing was the last team to reveal their 2024 F1 challenger - the RB20. After an extremely dominant campaign in 2023, the team is expected to put on a strong showing in the 2024 season as well.

Speaking after the RB20's reveal, Max Verstappen told Sky Sports that he was rather impressed with the team because they were "bold" and did not merely improve last year's car.

"I do like what the team has done. It is not a conservative car, it is not like, 'Last year was a great car, we will just add a few bits and will try to make it a little bit faster'. I do think they have been quite bold and that's what I like, they have been quite aggressive."

Sergio Perez will continue to race with Max Verstappen for the 2024 season as they look to defend their titles.