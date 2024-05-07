Late Murray Walker, the former F1 commentator, had claimed that no one would have been able to stop Michael Schumacher while giving his prediction for the 1997 season.

The German driver is arguably the greatest driver in F1 history with seven world championships, 91 race wins and 68 pole positions. He had one of the most dominant periods in the sport's history with Ferrari from 2000-2004 winning five world titles in a row.

However, heading into the 1997 season, Michael Schumacher had endured a difficult campaign the previous year as he won just three races in his maiden year with the Prancing Horses.

While speaking to the media, Murray Walker gave his prediction for the champion for the upcoming 1997 season and said:

"My forecast for 1997 is that Jacques Villeneuve will be world champion because he knows about formula one now. He's in what everybody expects to be the best car the Williams Renault but there are four people sitting here behind me who could be world champion this year."

Walker gave the names of Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard, Damon Hill and Heinz Herald-Frentzen. When the presenter asked about Walker omitting Michael Schumacher, the icon replied:

"If Schumacher is in a Ferrari as good as he deserves, none of these guys will see which way he went."

Ralf Schumacher chimes in on not being teammates with Michael Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher stated that he never drove alongside brother Michael as one of them would have always lost.

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast recently, the German said:

"It would have been amazing, but on the other hand the problem was always...first of all there was never really an opportunity, and second, one of us would have always lost. I don't know whether that would have been good from a marketing point of view or a relationship point of view between brothers.

"Going back, it would have been amazing to share a season together. Although I have to say it was very open. I knew what he was doing and he knew what I was doing. It was always good to be able to talk to somebody that you could trust."

Ralf Schumacher and Michael Schumacher raced in the sport from 1997 to 2006 when the latter first retired from the sport. The younger Schumacher followed suit a year later when he retired from the sport after the 2007 Brazilian GP in Sao Paulo.