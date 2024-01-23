"One of us would have always lost": Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher on why he never teamed up with the Ferrari legend

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher recently stated why he never teamed up with his brother Michael Schumacher, who drove for Ferrari. Both the Schumacher brothers entered the sport in the 1990s but were never on the same team alongside each other.

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with his former team principal Eddie Jordan, Ralf admitted that it would have been great to race alongside his brother. However, he also pointed out that their relationship would have been different as only one of them would be winning races.

"It would have been amazing, but on the other hand the problem was always...first of all there was never really an opportunity, and second, one of us would have always lost. I don't know whether that would have been good from a marketing point of view or a relationship point of view between brothers. Going back, it would have been amazing to share a season together," he insisted.

Ralf went on to explain how he had a great relationship with Michael and that he was always able to talk to the Ferrari legend and trust him.

"Although I have to say it was very open. I knew what he was doing and he knew what I was doing. It was always good to be able to talk to somebody that you could trust," he added.

In his entire career, Ralf Schumacher won six out of the 182 F1 races he participated in. On the other hand, Michael won 91 out of 308 races, claiming seven world championships in his career.

David Coulthard divulges shocking Ferrari contract to race alongside Michael Schumacher

In the early 2000s, when Ferrari was dominating the sport, the Italian giants approached David Coulthard and offered him a seat in the team, alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher.

However, Coulthard divulged the bizarre details of the contract, which heavily favored Schumacher.

Speaking in a different episode of the Formula for Success podcast, the former F1 driver stated:

"I met with Jean Todt in Paris in his apartment, to talk about the potential to drive for Ferrari. And my recollection of the contract offered was basically a number two contract, which, despite whatever anyone can now conclude about my career, at that time, I still felt that I wasn’t going to sign anything other than equal opportunity."

"And so essentially, if I was running fourth and Michael was fifth, then I had to move over and all the way right up to if I was leading. And I just couldn’t agree to signing to that," he added.

At that time, Michael Schumacher was the star driver for Ferrari and was the defending world champion as well.