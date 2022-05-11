"In the next races, it will be our turn" - Ferrari team principal admits Red Bull is faster but hopes to out-develop them

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes that Red Bull are currently stronger than them and have developed their car effectively over the last two race weekends. Despite leading the drivers' and constructors' championships so far, Binotto feels that they need to continue developing their own car and revealed that they will be bringing upgrades to the Spanish Grand Prix.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Italian explained the championship battle, saying:

“Now five races have gone and we are leading both championships, which is great, so we should not be too disappointed – but it is true that Red Bull improved their car since the very start of the season. They (Red Bull) have introduced upgrades and, if I look at the last two races, maybe they've gone a couple of tenths per lap faster than us.”

The Ferrari team principal revealed that the Red Bull RB18 was significantly quicker than their car in the last two races. Binotto believes that they can only focus on their own team's development and continue to develop their own package over the course of the season.

Binotto said:

“It's no doubt that, in order to keep the pace, we need to develop ourselves, including upgrades. I hope, because there is a budget cap, that at some stage Red Bull will stop developing, otherwise I think I will not understand how they can do that.”

Ferrari reveal that they will be bringing upgrades to Barcelona

Binotto said that the team will be updating their car with more performance improvements in Barcelona. Despite their Milton Keynes rivals outperforming them in the last two races, the Ferrari team principal feels that the gap is not alarming. The Italian believes they will be able to improve their package in the upcoming weeks.

With regards to Ferrari's plan of action in the development race, Binotto said:

“In the next races, it will be our turn to try to develop as much as we can by introducing upgrades. I think it's not a surprise that we may have a package in Barcelona which will be important for us. As usual, I hope that the package that we're introducing works as expected and, in that case, it can be a good boost in order to try to catch up.”

Comparing their own performances to Red Bull's, the Ferrari boss said:

“I don't think that the differences are huge: it's at maximum a couple of tenths during the race, and we should not forget that, [on Saturday], we locked the front [row]. In the quali[fying], we had a better complete performance compared to the Red Bull so, overall, in a weekend, I don't think that there is much difference between the Red Bull and the Ferrari.”

The Prancing Horse team currently leads the drivers' championship by 19 points and the constructor’s championship by six points. However, in order to stop the championship lead from changing hands, it will be important for the Maranello team to outperform Red Bull in Barcelona.

