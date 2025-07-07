In Picture: Lando Norris hurts his nose after a mini incident after the F1 British GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris hurt his nose after a mini accident during his celebrations after winning his home race on Sunday, July 6. The British driver started the race from P3 behind Max Verstappen and his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, and was able to hold position in the first few laps.

Ad

After Piastri was able to overtake Verstappen, Norris also managed to do the same but lost position to the Dutchman during the first pit stops. But he regained his P2 slot behind his teammate after the four-time F1 world champion spun at the safety car restart and tumbled down the positions.

However, when the championship leader was given a 10-second penalty for his safety car infringement, it gave the advantage to Lando Norris, who was just a couple of seconds behind Oscar Piastri on the road. As the Aussie driver made his final pit stop, he found himself behind the Brit and came home in P2.

Ad

Trending

Norris was delighted to claim his first victory, but unfortunately, he injured his nose during the celebrations. In an incident in the pit lane, the McLaren driver hurt himself when a photographer hit him on the nose after two individuals tried to climb the pit wall and lost their balance.

The eight-time F1 race winner was later seen signing autographs and clicking pictures with his fans, sporting a tape over his nose.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The victory in Silverstone took Norris to just eight points behind his teammate in the drivers' standings after the halfway point of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris comments on his newfound "momentum" in the last few races

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that despite winning back-to-back races in a season for the first time in his career, he was taking it one race at a time.

Ad

In his post-race press conference, the Brit reflected on his string of victories and said:

"Look, you can always class it as momentum or whatever, but I don't think that… yeah. I don't know. It’s whatever you want to believe in the end of the day. I think it's still just one race at a time. Obviously, I had a good race last weekend and we had a good battle, and we got close, and I was looking forward to another good battle."

Ad

"So, I've had two good weekends and, of course, I would love to continue that momentum, but it still requires more consistency. Two weekends doesn't mean anything otherwise. And I just need to keep it up and keep working hard," he added.

Lando Norris has now equalled Charles Leclerc with eight wins in his career, having won his first race in Miami last year, while the latter secured his maiden win in Spa 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More