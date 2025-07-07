In Picture: Lando Norris hurts his nose after a mini incident after the F1 British GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris hurt his nose after a mini accident during his celebrations after winning his home race on Sunday, July 6. The British driver started the race from P3 behind Max Verstappen and his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, and was able to hold position in the first few laps.
After Piastri was able to overtake Verstappen, Norris also managed to do the same but lost position to the Dutchman during the first pit stops. But he regained his P2 slot behind his teammate after the four-time F1 world champion spun at the safety car restart and tumbled down the positions.
However, when the championship leader was given a 10-second penalty for his safety car infringement, it gave the advantage to Lando Norris, who was just a couple of seconds behind Oscar Piastri on the road. As the Aussie driver made his final pit stop, he found himself behind the Brit and came home in P2.
Norris was delighted to claim his first victory, but unfortunately, he injured his nose during the celebrations. In an incident in the pit lane, the McLaren driver hurt himself when a photographer hit him on the nose after two individuals tried to climb the pit wall and lost their balance.
The eight-time F1 race winner was later seen signing autographs and clicking pictures with his fans, sporting a tape over his nose.
The victory in Silverstone took Norris to just eight points behind his teammate in the drivers' standings after the halfway point of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris comments on his newfound "momentum" in the last few races
McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that despite winning back-to-back races in a season for the first time in his career, he was taking it one race at a time.
In his post-race press conference, the Brit reflected on his string of victories and said:
"Look, you can always class it as momentum or whatever, but I don't think that… yeah. I don't know. It’s whatever you want to believe in the end of the day. I think it's still just one race at a time. Obviously, I had a good race last weekend and we had a good battle, and we got close, and I was looking forward to another good battle."
"So, I've had two good weekends and, of course, I would love to continue that momentum, but it still requires more consistency. Two weekends doesn't mean anything otherwise. And I just need to keep it up and keep working hard," he added.
Lando Norris has now equalled Charles Leclerc with eight wins in his career, having won his first race in Miami last year, while the latter secured his maiden win in Spa 2019.