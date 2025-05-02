In Pictures: Carlos Sainz features in a special collaboration with American legend Tom Brady

Four-time F1 race winner Carlos Sainz collaborated with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. In a sneak peek shared by Williams Racing, the two athletes were seen trying their hands at an unfamiliar sport, golf.

Ad

The Miami Grand Prix has often been one of the most exciting hotspots for celebrities. This year also, many notable figures are expected to turn up to the weekend to witness the fast-paced action at the Miami International Autodrome.

Meanwhile, ahead of race day, Williams Racing announced a special collaboration with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The former NFL star participated in a fun golf contest with Williams' new driver, Carlos Sainz.

Ad

Trending

Williams announced this exciting collaboration through a social media post, and a video is expected to be released soon.

"Swingin’ into Miami Grand Prix weekend 🏌️ Full video coming soon," the caption read.

Ad

Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time and a popular face in America. In his 22-year-long career (2000-2022), he won seven Super Bowls, which is the most by a player in NFL history. Brady also won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs.

Sainz, on the other hand, jumped to Williams this year after racing four years for Ferrari. Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took his seat, and the Spanish driver eventually joined hands with James Vowles' team.

Ad

However, Sainz's debut with Williams was rocky as he faced DNF in Australia and Bahrain. Regardless, the Spanish driver got back on his feet by finishing P8 at the Saudi Arabian GP, scoring his first points of the season.

Carlos Sainz reveals key factor behind his adjustment issue with Williams

Carlos Sainz at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Switching from a race-winning team, Ferrari, to the mid-field outfit Williams has been a challenge for Carlos Sainz this year. Moreover, the power unit difference is apparently a key factor contributing to his adjustment issue.

Ad

At Williams, he is using Mercedes' engines, whereas Ferrari have always had their own power units. Talking to Planet F1, he said,

“The Mercedes PU is probably the biggest change in changing teams that I’ve had to adapt to. One is aerodynamics and suspension; you go through, and everything feels different. But when they change the engine, that’s when you really feel some big differences. I do feel very big differences compared to Ferrari.”

Ad

Sainz also pointed out that Mercedes and Ferrari engines are poles apart, and the difference took him by surprise initially.

"It’s interesting, because it’s quite a big change, and it’s incredible how different two power units can be, but how close in performance they can be at the same time. I’m trying to give the team, and Mercedes, good feedback on what I believe Ferrari was doing better, and at the same time, giving feedback on what I think they are doing better than Ferrari," Carlos Sainz added.

Sainz is likely to continue with Williams next year since he signed a multi-year deal. Moreover, the Grove-based squad has reportedly shifted their complete focus to 2026 to prepare for the impending onset of new engine regulations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More