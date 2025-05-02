In Pictures: Carlos Sainz features in a special collaboration with American legend Tom Brady

Four-time F1 race winner Carlos Sainz collaborated with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. In a sneak peek shared by Williams Racing, the two athletes were seen trying their hands at an unfamiliar sport, golf.
The Miami Grand Prix has often been one of the most exciting hotspots for celebrities. This year also, many notable figures are expected to turn up to the weekend to witness the fast-paced action at the Miami International Autodrome.
Meanwhile, ahead of race day, Williams Racing announced a special collaboration with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The former NFL star participated in a fun golf contest with Williams' new driver, Carlos Sainz.
Williams announced this exciting collaboration through a social media post, and a video is expected to be released soon.
"Swingin’ into Miami Grand Prix weekend 🏌️ Full video coming soon," the caption read.
Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time and a popular face in America. In his 22-year-long career (2000-2022), he won seven Super Bowls, which is the most by a player in NFL history. Brady also won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs.
Sainz, on the other hand, jumped to Williams this year after racing four years for Ferrari. Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took his seat, and the Spanish driver eventually joined hands with James Vowles' team.
However, Sainz's debut with Williams was rocky as he faced DNF in Australia and Bahrain. Regardless, the Spanish driver got back on his feet by finishing P8 at the Saudi Arabian GP, scoring his first points of the season.
Carlos Sainz reveals key factor behind his adjustment issue with Williams
Switching from a race-winning team, Ferrari, to the mid-field outfit Williams has been a challenge for Carlos Sainz this year. Moreover, the power unit difference is apparently a key factor contributing to his adjustment issue.
At Williams, he is using Mercedes' engines, whereas Ferrari have always had their own power units. Talking to Planet F1, he said,
“The Mercedes PU is probably the biggest change in changing teams that I’ve had to adapt to. One is aerodynamics and suspension; you go through, and everything feels different. But when they change the engine, that’s when you really feel some big differences. I do feel very big differences compared to Ferrari.”
Sainz also pointed out that Mercedes and Ferrari engines are poles apart, and the difference took him by surprise initially.
"It’s interesting, because it’s quite a big change, and it’s incredible how different two power units can be, but how close in performance they can be at the same time. I’m trying to give the team, and Mercedes, good feedback on what I believe Ferrari was doing better, and at the same time, giving feedback on what I think they are doing better than Ferrari," Carlos Sainz added.
Sainz is likely to continue with Williams next year since he signed a multi-year deal. Moreover, the Grove-based squad has reportedly shifted their complete focus to 2026 to prepare for the impending onset of new engine regulations.