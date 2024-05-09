In Pictures: Ferrari trials new F1 fenders for better wet weather visibility amidst adverse fan reaction

Ferrari F1 reserve drivers Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc were seen trailing new F1 fenders to improve wet weather visibility that has plagued the sport since the beginning of the new aero regulations in 2022.

The ground-effect generations of cars have often caused problems for drivers and fans alike during wet weather conditions as the spray from the back of the car hangs in the air, making it difficult for the driver following behind to see properly.

As per Motorsport, Ferrari SF-24, driven by Oliver Bearman, and SF-75, driven by Arthur Leclerc, tested the new fenders on the wheels in Fioriano. The test was organized by the FIA and would not be counted as a filming day for the team.

Motorsport's governing body had done similar tests last year in Silverstone but images weren't shared to the public. During that test, it was Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher and McLaren's Oscar Piastri who took part in the experiment.

Ferrari team boss chimes in on the new aero package for the team ahead of the race in Imola

The Italian team will however have a filming day lined up on Friday that will see them testing their new aero package ahead of the race in Imola next weekend.

Ferrari F1 team principal Frederic Vasseur played down the significance of the upgrades that the Italian team would introduce in Imola. As per Motorsport, the Frenchman said:

"We don't have to expect that it will be a game-changer, but it's so tight that this can bring performance. A large part of the result, is coming also from what we are doing with the drivers, the set-up of the car during the weekend, and the management of the tires.

"We don't have to think only about upgrades and development, it's also the job that we are doing on track. The fact that Imola is close to the factory is helping us bring something because we can release the parts a bit later. But no, it was nothing to do with Italy."

Ferrari would hope that the upgrades are significant enough to help them close the gap to world champions Red Bull and challenge for another race win this season.

McLaren's upgraded MCL38 in Miami proved that the Austrian team could be beaten in a straight fight if the circumstances fell into place. The Italian team would also want the upgrades in Imola to keep a check on the Woking-based team who have outperformed them in the last two races.