In Pictures: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Fred Vasseur star in Ferrari’s latest candid photos

Ferrari have taken to their social media to share a couple of photographs that feature their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as well as the team principal, Fred Vasseur. The images feature the three comfortably standing with each other and enjoying each other's company. The team boss is seen smiling and laughing as his driver lineup stand on either side of him as the trio show off the new team kit, with the racers in their 2025 race suits.

Sharing the images to their X account, the team also added a cheeky caption for their fans:

"Lewis, Fred, Charles. 📸 That’s it, that’s the post. "

Ferrari go into the 2025 season having secured a runner-up finish in the Constructors' standings last year, losing out on the top spot to McLaren by 14 points. In an effort to improve for the upcoming year, Vasseur has stated that every part of their team has to improve.

"I think we just need to do a better job in every single area and every department of the company. That's not a criticism, it's just that the team's attitude has to be to come to work every morning and try to do a better job than yesterday," the team principal said [via Sports Illustrated].

With the addition of Lewis Hamilton to the team, the pairing is the most successful driver-team partnership of all time with Hamilton's seven World Drivers' Championship wins and Ferrari's 16 Constructors' titles coming together. The team will be aiming to secure their first Constructors' championship win this year since their last victory in 2008, with Hamilton going for his eighth title for the fifth year in a row.

Ferrari will be releasing the livery of their 2025 car, the SF-25, on February 18th at the F1 75 event in London before the complete reveal of their new challenger taking place the next day at the team's Fiorano circuit.

Ferrari show off the difference between 300km/h and 100 km/h in video from latest testing session

In a short video shared to their X account, Ferrari has shown the difference between their F1 car moving at a speed of 300 kilometres per hour and 100 kilometres per hour. With Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc having recently spent time at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, the team shared a glimpse of the car's time on track through the clip.

"Blink and you’ll miss it. 300 km/h 🛑 🔜 100 km/h," the team captioned.

Over the two-day testing period at the track in Spain, Hamilton and Leclerc drove Ferrari's 2024 car, the SF-24. On day 1, driving on Pirelli's new 2026 protypes that are narrower than the current tyres, the Brit was 0.13 seconds faster than his teammate setting a lap of time of 1:15.93.

On day 2, the Monegasque driver proved to be faster, completing 74 laps that day and achieving a fastest lap time of 1:14.971. After 152 laps, the 40-year-old was able to achieve a time of 1:16.759.

