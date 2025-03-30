In Pictures: Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming Mother's Day message

Lewis Hamilton shared a heart-warming Mother's Day post on his Instagram, honoring both his birth mother and his step-mother, highlighting the sacrifices they made for him on Sunday. The Briton also added images from over the years of him with the two mother figures in his life.

Ad

Carmen Larbalestier Lockhart and Anthony Hamilton got divorced when their son Lewis was just two years old. The young kid spent the first 10 years of his life living with his mother, but after his motorsports ambitions became clear, the family decided that Lewis would move to live with his father and his new wife, Linda.

Lewis Hamilton has often praised the roles played by both his mother Carmen and his step-mother Linda in the development of his own personality. While he continued to have a close relationship with his mother even after moving away from her, he also developed a wholesome bond with his step-mother over the years.

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, the former Mercedes man shared a few images of his mother and step-mother over the years via Instagram, and penned down an emotional note on the occasion of national Mother's Day, celebrated on March 30 in the United Kingdom. He wrote:

"I want to celebrate these two beautiful women that have kept me going in life. I’m always in awe of mothers. Selfless, loving, devoting and nurturing. My mum would sit with me to study and even when I struggled, her patience gave me hope. My step mum always encouraged my creativity and was there for me on and off the track. When I raced in the rain, there would always be a warm fire and noodle soup back at the trailer."

Ad

"These are just a few of the million ways they’ve supported me I am forever grateful to them and to all the mothers out there. Please remember you are appreciated and loved. You are the light in dark times. Thank you for all you do, happy Mother’s Day."

Ad

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, has also praised both his current wife and ex-wife in the past for their roles in raising and making the 7x F1 world champion. Anthony himself worked multiple jobs to facilitate his son's dream, and also mentored his son on his way to becoming the most successful driver in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton shares a heart-warming story about his mother after his first outing with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton with his mother at the Investitures in 2021, after receiving his Knighthood - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared that his mother, Carmen, was happy for the first time while he was on track, during his first test with Ferrari at Fiorano in January this year.

Ad

Speaking to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Hamilton shared the emotional conversation he had with his mother during the test in Italy. He said,

"It's the first time in a long time that she is happy to see me racing, she is because I moved to Ferrari. In Fiorano, I asked her: 'Are you happy?' And she said yes. And I said: 'But how? You're never happy when I'm on the track.' Then we hugged."

Ad

Hamilton also explained the sacrifices Carmen had to make to make his dream come true, as the Briton moved away to live with his dad. He said,

"My parents sacrificed everything for me, mom let me live with dad so I could finance my racing career; so she gave up a child, and it was hard."

Lewis Hamilton did not let his parents' sacrifice go to waste, and over the course of the next 30 years of his life, the Briton went on to win the most races, finish on the most podiums, earn the most pole positions and claim the joint-most drivers' titles in the history of Formula 1. Now, Hamilton has joined Ferrari, the most successful team in the history of the sport, with the aim of claiming his eighth World Drivers' Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback