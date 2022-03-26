"In it to win it" - George Russell describes his first outing with Mercedes in Bahrain GP

George Russell claims he is very much here to win after his team managed a decent result in the season opener in Bahrain, largely due to Red Bull's double-DNF. Despite having eight consecutive constructors' championship titles to their name, Mercedes are struggling in 2022.

In a press conference ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Briton reflected on the Bahrain Grand Prix and the expectations from the team going ahead. He said:

“I think it was probably as we expected. Obviously, so many people thought we were sandbagging during testing and that we would just turn up to race one and turn it up and be fighting for victories. But I think we all knew what our limitations were. Ultimately we came away with a good result as a team-probably not on merit with the pace of the car but as we say, ‘you gotta be in it to win it’. So we will definitely take that result and keep on working, keep on pushing and see what we can achieve this weekend.”

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Really strong team result today after a difficult week. We know we have work to do, but if we keep pushing this hard I know we'll get there. Congrats on the podium @LewisHamilton Really strong team result today after a difficult week. We know we have work to do, but if we keep pushing this hard I know we'll get there. Congrats on the podium @LewisHamilton. 👊 https://t.co/Y6QW6nFeXp

Mercedes took home enough points in Bahrain to put them up in the top two teams going into round two in Saudi Arabia, ahead of Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-based team, however, are expected to return stronger and possibly take their spot in the top two.

George Russell expresses faith in Mercedes to recover this season

George Russell believes that it will take a while to match up to the pace of a Red Bull or Ferrari in 2022. He, however, claims he still has faith that Mercedes has the potential to overcome the issues they are currently facing.

As reported by the BBC, the 24-year-old said:

“At the moment we know that if we do absolutely everything perfectly, we still don’t have the pace in the car to fight with the Red Bull and Ferrari. We don’t really know what our timeline is. We are working as hard as possible to resolve our issues but the only way we find out if are going to resolve them is when we jump on the track. I trust in my team and if anyone can overcome these issues, I am sure Mercedes can.”

George Russell was out-qualified by Valtteri Bottas, the man he replaced at Mercedes, last weekend in Bahrain and will be looking to maximize his car's potential this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

