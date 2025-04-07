IndyCar champ trolls Lando Norris' 'lawnmower' moment versus Max Verstappen at the Japanese GP

While the IndyCar world is waiting for its next Grand Prix, its European counterpart is in full action, as F1 hosted the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix on April 6. The race lacked much action, but Max Verstappen and Lando Norris had a small tussle at the end of the pitlane. This led Lando Norris to go on a lawnmowing venture, to which 2003 IndyCar champion Paul Tracy shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram showcasing the Briton's antics at the pit exit.

Tracy is known for his close connections with the F1 world and often gives his take on the racing within the series. He saw the race and witnessed how, on lap 22, Verstappen and Norris had a close moment as the latter driver went off-track during the pit exit saga.

Max Verstappen went ahead of Lando Norris in the pitlane, but Red Bull suffered a slower stop than McLaren, allowing the two to leave the pitlane side-by-side.

With the pit exit only having sufficient space for a single car, one driver had to back off. However, the Briton kept his foot in and drove onto the grass on the right-hand side of the track, leading even Max Verstappen to deem that the 25-year-old drove an expensive lawnmower at the end of the pitlane.

Subsequently, this Lando Norris' off-track moment caught attention of the racing world as ex-IndyCar champion Paul Tracy posted a meme on the meta-owned platform of a person driving a John Deere 108 lawnmower as the Briton.

Paul Tracy's Instagram story on April 6 | Source: Instagram/@paultracyofficial

Tracy also posted another story on his account, sharing the four-time F1 champion's light-hearted dig at the McLaren driver's venture onto the grass:

"The grass is a bit; it was not really well cut on the right-hand side [of the pit exit], so I think Lando [Norris] saw that as well and he made it sure that it was nicely cut."

Paul Tracy's Instagram story on April 6 | Source: Instagram/@paultracyofficial

Max Verstappen's victory did not come in the fastest F1 car in the field in terms of average performance, and his pole lap time stunned IndyCar superstar Scott McLaughlin.

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin praised Max Verstappen's pole lap at the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen after winning the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

McLaren was slated to bag another pole position for their 2025 campaign, as the papaya cars seem to have the best package in the F1 realm. Despite this, Max Verstappen was able to snub the pole away from the two McLaren drivers by just 12 milliseconds.

The Dutchman's lap time was praised by people worldwide, including IndyCar race winner Scott McLaughlin, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"What a lap. What a track."

F1 and IndyCar will both host races on April 13. F1 continues to race in the Asian continent as they move onto the Middle East with the next race in Bahrain. Meanwhile, its American counterpart will host the next race at Long Beach, a circuit that will mark its 50th anniversary in the upcoming race week.

