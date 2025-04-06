Max Verstappen's hilarious 5-word reaction to Lando Norris' pitlane exit incident

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave a cheeky reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris regarding their pit lane exit incident during the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. The Dutch driver was imperious throughout the 53-lap race and did not make a single mistake to get the 63rd race win of his F1 career.

The four-time F1 world champion had done most of the hard work in qualifying after he pulled off an amazing lap to get pole position ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and get the all-important track position for the main race.

However, the incident at the pit lane exit during the round of pit stops was arguably the only opportunity for the Brit to challenge the Dutchman for the race win. Norris tried to go side by side but ran off the road and slipped into the grass.

Although he initially complained to his team that the Red Bull driver pushed him off, the stewards did not find any malice in the incident and dismissed the accusations.

In the cooldown room after the race, Max Verstappen made a hilarious five-word comment on the incident and said,

“That’s quite an expensive lawnmower!”

In his post-race interview with F1TV, the McLaren driver commented on the incident and said:

"It’s racing, I think. He was still ahead, it kind of squeezes into one, and Max is the last guy I expect to give me any space… in a good way, in a racing way. So, nothing more than that."

He further added:

"They’re quick, they’ve been catching up, they’ve obviously made some improvements, and as a team, we didn’t have enough this weekend. So we’re going to have to work harder for the next one."

It was the first race of the 2025 season for Max Verstappen after finishing in P2 and P4 in Australia and China, respectively.

Max Verstappen reflected on his fourth successive win in Japan

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was incredibly happy with his fourth consecutive race win at the Suzuka International Circuit but he mentioned that the McLarens pushed him hard throughout the race. In his post-race interview, the 27-year-old said:

"It was tough. The McLarens were pushing me very hard. It was a lot of fun but not easy pushing the tires. I am incredibly happy.

"This weekend started off quite tough but we didn't give up, kept improving the car. Today it was on its best form. Starting on the pole made it possible to win."

With his race win in Japan, Max Verstappen became the first driver to win at Suzuka for four consecutive years and closed the gap to Lando Norris in the driver's standings to one point.

