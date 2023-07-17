Invaluable Mark Webber “steadies the ship” for Oscar Piastri, states McLaren F1 driver’s dad

Mark Webber, former Formula 1 driver, has been a great mentor and help to rookie Oscar Piastri, who is one of the youngest drivers on the grid, as per the latter's father.

Talking to Speedcafe, Chris Piastri, father of the McLaren driver, mentioned that his son's performance in the sport has been gradually getting better.

"Motor racing itself is always a confidence game. When you get to the top level, just knowing that you can be fast is a big part of the battle.

"Throughout the season, Oscar has just been slowly ticking the boxes, providing the little bits of feedback in the engineering debriefs, and it’s all boosting his confidence."

Oscar Piastri has indeed shown great signs of improvement this season with McLaren. Even though it is his rookie season, his performance in the British Grand Prix was exceptional.

Qualifying P3, he was only behind his teammate Lando Norris and managed to keep a good pace throughout the race, bringing in a P4. This also became his best-ever finish in Formula 1.

Oscar Piastri's father added that former driver Mark Webber has been a great help to the rookie all through this time.

"Mark has been fantastic in his support of Oscar, giving him that little nudge when he needs it, or calming him down when he needs it, not that Oscar needs calming down too much."

"It’s just really good to see. He’s doing what he did in F3 and F2, just going through the motions, doing what needs to be done, staying calm, and putting the lap in when it counts."

Mark Webber shares Oscar Piastri's experience in Formula 1 so far

Mark Webber, as stated by Piastri's father, has been close to the driver all this time. Recently, Webber gave a verdict on the time that the Australian has had so far in the sport. He mentioned that Oscar Piastri 'loves it', and is developing constantly. PlanetF1 quoted him as saying:

"As a Formula 1 driver, of course he’s learning a lot, doing the business on the track, so it’s a great journey for him."

He added that it is great to see more young talent emerge in the sport, referring to drivers like Piastri and his teammate in McLaren, Lando Norris, among others.

"And it’s just so nice to watch a young kid again coming through as we have. We’ve got Lando, George, Charles – we’ve got so much [talent]. Of course, Max as well. He’s not young anymore but he’s still pretty young, obviously."

"Formula 1’s in great shape with the young blood coming through and Oscar’s loving it."