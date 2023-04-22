Is Fernando Alonso married? Exploring the personal life of the Spanish 2x F1 champion

Fernando Alonso is a Spanish Formula One racing driver noted for his outstanding performances on the track. Since 2001, he has competed in Formula One, winning two World Championships.

Aside from his racing abilities, he has made headlines for his romantic relationships. Over the years, the Spaniard has been linked to a number of women, and his personal life has always attracted the interest of his fans. In this piece, we'll look into Alonso's love life, including his current relationship status and previous relationships.

Alonso debuted in Formula One with the Minardi team in 2001. He joined the Renault team in 2003 and won his first World Championship with them in 2005. The next year, he broke the record again, becoming the youngest driver to win two championships. Alonso has also raced for McLaren, Ferrari, and Alpine (formerly Renault).

He's had his fair share of socializing away from the track, which has led to partnerships with a variety of people. The driver's first documented relationship, though, was with Raquel del Rosario, the lead vocalist of the Spanish rock band El Sueno de Morfeo.

The pair began dating in 2005 and married in 2006 but did not make their marriage public until 2008. Fernando Alonso and his pop singer wife Raquel del Rosario allegedly divorced after five years of marriage.

From 2022 to March 2023, he was in a relationship with Andrea Schlager. Andrea is a news reporter and television personality from Austria. During pre-race broadcasts, she was spotted interviewing Fernando Alonso multiple times.

The couple began dating near the end of the 2022 season. The pair just met at the F1 paddock. Schlager is a Service TV Network sports presenter. They went public with their romance early on and were thought to be quite active on social media.

The Austrian model and Alonso were first sighted together during the first Miami Grand Prix. He joined Aston Martin after the 2022 season. The couple confirmed their breakup via their social media. As per reports, Fernando Alonso is currently single.

Fernando Alonso plans to retire from F1 alongside Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso has stated that he would like to complete his career alongside seven-time world champion Hamilton.

"It would be nice to end our careers together, I’d love that. We had a difficult season [at McLaren], but we respected what the other was doing on track and still do" Alonso said.

Since the two former teammates and adversaries parted ways after McLaren, fans have speculated about this for years. Hamilton began his career at McLaren with Alonso.

Both drivers grew in their own ways throughout the years. Their notorious rivalry was put on hold. Hamilton advanced to the front of the grid, continuing his unrivaled supremacy with his new Mercedes team.

Meanwhile, Alonso has been a seasoned driver, having worked for Renault, Ferrari, McLaren, and Alpine before joining Aston Martin for the current season.

Poll : 0 votes