"Is this some kind of toxic relationship?": Fans react to Charles Leclerc's intense back and forth with his race engineer

Charles Leclerc finished P6 in what turned out to be a chaotic race at Imola. On the last lap, he was told to give his P5 position back to Alex Albon by stewards instead of an investigation into unfair advantage. However, Leclerc was confused, and fans reacted strongly to the miscommunication.

Leclerc, after starting the Imola Grand Prix from P11, had a great recovery on medium tires. Moreover, Ferrari pitted him early, and he managed to undercut Mercedes' George Russell. However, the virtual safety car was triggered twice by Esteban Ocon and Kimi Antonelli's mechanical failures.

This hurt Leclerc as he lost a lot of time. Moreover, on the final few laps, the Monegasque driver had contact with Alex Albon but kept his P5 place. However, after FIA stewards initiated an investigation into unfair advantage, Leclerc's race engineer asked him to give the position back to the Williams driver.

But Charles Leclerc was confused, as his race engineer didn't know if the driver had received a penalty or not.

Meanwhile, fans lashed out at Ferrari for miscommunication that cost Leclerc valuable position as he finished P6.

"I can’t believe he’s been staying with this team for almost 7 years; they fr never listened to him. Is this some kind of toxic relationship, lol???" a fan said.

"If he let Albon passed then he shouldn’t get a penalty, hopefully the FIA use their brain," another fan said.

Several fans were critical of Ferrari.

"Somebody tell Bryan to go read the racing rules; what Leclerc did was perfectly legal according to the rules," another fan commented.

"Ferrari needs to fix their team up. Team full of clowns," a fan opined.

Regardless of what transpired, Leclerc finished P6 from P11, and Hamilton rose to P4 after starting the race from P12.

Charles Leclerc fumes after an unlucky safety car

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix drew mixed results for Ferrari. While Lewis Hamilton finished P4, Charles Leclerc dropped to P6 due to last-minute chaos. He had planned a pit stop to undercut his opposition, but a virtual safety car ruined his plans. Esteban Ocon had a mechanical failure, and his car got stuck in the grass.

Meanwhile, Leclerc was disappointed. He voiced his frustration through a fiery radio message.

"Unbelievable. This is unbelievable. All the time I get f**ked with this virtual safety car or safety car."

However, his race engineer asked him to focus on the race and bring the car home. After the virtual safety car ruined his plans, he had contact with Alex Albon. Fearing a penalty, his team urged him to give the P5 position back to the Williams driver, a move that further left the Monegasque driver fuming.

