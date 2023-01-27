F1 fans appear convinced that Lewis Hamilton is dating Brazilian supermodel Juliana Nalu. The Mercedes driver has been enjoying some downtime during the winter break and has shared clips of himself in Antarctica. He has been sharing photos of the ice continent's scenery and has termed it the most beautiful place in the world.

Hamilton was joined there by former Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev of the Vampire Diaries fame, with White sharing a video on Instagram of the trio in a hot tub together.

The clip showed White diving off the boat into ice-cold water before returning and going straight into the hot tub. The end of the video, however, was the one that sparked rumors and speculation as many fans noticed the arm of a mystery woman next to Hamilton.

If speculation is to be believed, then the mystery woman is none other than Juliana Nalu, a 24-year-old supermodel who was linked to rapper Kanye West last year. The pair reportedly dated for around two months before calling it off.

While there is no concrete proof that the woman is in fact Nalu, fans believe it was her in the hot tub after she too shared pictures on Instagram from Antarctica while the seven-time F1 world champion was there.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's relationship rumors

Fans reacted to the news of Lewis Hamilton being involved with Juliana Nalu and many were happy with the latest developments in his life. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Developments that fueled those news!

1) Lewis Hamilton photographed side-by-side with Juliana Nalú in Antarctica.

2) In the jacuzzi video featuring Lewis Hamilton, there is an unidentified mysterious woman next to him."

Eau Rouge @eaurouge_ps O haberleri körükleyen gelişmeler!



1) Lewis Hamilton, Juliana Nalú ile Antarktika’da yan yana görüntülendi.

2) Lewis Hamilton’ın yer aldığı jakuzi videosunda yanında kimliği belirsiz gizemli bir kadın var. O haberleri körükleyen gelişmeler!1) Lewis Hamilton, Juliana Nalú ile Antarktika’da yan yana görüntülendi.2) Lewis Hamilton’ın yer aldığı jakuzi videosunda yanında kimliği belirsiz gizemli bir kadın var. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 👀 O haberleri körükleyen gelişmeler!1) Lewis Hamilton, Juliana Nalú ile Antarktika’da yan yana görüntülendi.2) Lewis Hamilton’ın yer aldığı jakuzi videosunda yanında kimliği belirsiz gizemli bir kadın var. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7QuKQ0D4B4

"Ofcourse he's on the same boat. Check Shaun White's Insta. They're in the huttub and a girl (Juliana Nalu?) in Lewis' arms."

"Like Juliana Nalu wearing the boy's bracelet, aka Lewis , on the New Year's trip to Antarctica"

Lila @lilasroom Tipo Juliana Nalu usando a pulseira do boy, vulgo Lewis Hamilton, na viagem de ano novo na Antártida Tipo Juliana Nalu usando a pulseira do boy, vulgo Lewis Hamilton, na viagem de ano novo na Antártida https://t.co/OEcdBKLwSQ

"juliana nalu leaving the crazy kanye west to go back with her ex who is simply lewis hamilton, hey how diva is!!!"

ka🤙🏻 @M0RBIDELLI a juliana nalu saindo do maluco do kanye west pra voltar com o ex dela que é simplesmente o lewis hamilton, eita como é diva!!! a juliana nalu saindo do maluco do kanye west pra voltar com o ex dela que é simplesmente o lewis hamilton, eita como é diva!!! https://t.co/4zBZdoFKFg

"It is claimed that Lewis - Juliana Nalú, who was on vacation in Antarctica, had a love affair."

Tutkumuz F1 @F1tutkumuz Antarktika'da tatil yapan Lewis Hamilton - Juliana Nalú ikilisinin aşk yaşadıklarını iddia ediliyor.



(Rapmais) Antarktika'da tatil yapan Lewis Hamilton - Juliana Nalú ikilisinin aşk yaşadıklarını iddia ediliyor.(Rapmais) 👀Antarktika'da tatil yapan Lewis Hamilton - Juliana Nalú ikilisinin aşk yaşadıklarını iddia ediliyor.(Rapmais) https://t.co/AvtLWKfSWg

"Lewis found the love he was looking for in Brazilian model Juliana Nalu. Allegedly, Lewis and Juliana have been together for a while."

F1 Haberler @F1Haberler Lewis Hamilton aradığı aşkı Brezilyalı model Juliana Nalu'da buldu.



İddialara göre Lewis ve Juliana bir süredir birlikte... Lewis Hamilton aradığı aşkı Brezilyalı model Juliana Nalu'da buldu. İddialara göre Lewis ve Juliana bir süredir birlikte... https://t.co/7YlJ8MqR2v

Poll : 0 votes