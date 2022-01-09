Is Sergio Perez vaccinated?

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and F1 drivers including Sergio Perez of Red Bull have played their part by getting vaccinated. The pandemic has impacted people from different walks of life all across the world. It has caused a hindrance even within the sport in terms of limited audiences that are allowed to go for races. The sport has missed out on racing at some of the most iconic tracks in Japan, Singapore, and Canada because of the pandemic. The world is desperate to see things go back to normal and this will only be possible if we all play our part and get vaccinated at the earliest.

In pursuit of the drive to get vaccinated, Sergio Perez shared a picture of himself getting the shot on Instagram. The caption read: "For me, for you and for everybody". The Mexican is using his influence as a world class athlete to persuade fans to do the right thing by getting the COVID-19 vaccine, not just for their own safety but also for that of everyone around them.

Other F1 drivers also used their platform to spread messages about the significance of getting vaccinated in a video posted by F1's Instagram page.

The sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the sooner will we get rid of this deadly virus. It is imperative that we all play our part so that we can welcome back the life we once called "normal".

"I fully believe I can be a World Champion" - Sergio Perez on being a wingman to his team-mate

Sergio Perez, in his debut season with Red Bull, played the role of the perfect wingman to Max Verstappen in the latter's fight to become world champion. In 2022, however, the Mexican believes he has the potential to fight for the title himself, and not just contribute to the team from the sidelines.

In a podcast with The Edge, Sergio Perez spoke about his plans for the 2022 season:

“Next season, I want to be in the fight for the World Championship myself.”

Perez went on to add:

“I’m here because I fully believe I can be a World Champion and because I enjoy working with my team. I’m very thankful to Red Bull for extending my contract.”

Also Read Article Continues below

While the 31-year-old had an inconsistent year to say the least, some intense battles with Lewis Hamilton that significantly helped Verstappen with the final championship victory cannot be disregarded.

Edited by Anurag C