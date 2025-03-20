Isack Hadjar breaks his silence on the Lewis Hamilton family comforting him after the F1 Australian GP debacle

Isack Hadjar recently opened up about the emotional aftermath of his Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix debut, where he spun in the first corner in the formation lap. The Racing Bulls rookie found it 'classy' as Anthony Hamilton, father of his idol, Lewis Hamilton, consoled him as he walked back to the paddock.

Ad

Hadjar had a heartbreaking start to his Formula 1 career. He was ruled out of his debut after crashing into the wall at Turn 2 in the warm-up lap ahead of the race. This led to the race being delayed as his #6 RB VCARB 02 had to be picked up by a crane and removed from the track. A distraught Hadjar was returning to the paddock when Lewis' father comforted the French youngster with a hug.

Ad

Trending

This act resonated with the fans as the racing community heaped praise on Anthony's actions. Talking in the pre-race press conference ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix 2025, Hadjar was asked about his interaction with Anthony when he said:

"He (Anthony Hamilton) said it reminded him of Lewis (Hamilton) actually parking the car at the pit entry in Shanghai (at the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix). It was nice moment sharing time with someone like Anthony, obviously the dad of my idol, so it was quite a special moment. And indeed, Lewis sent me a message later that day. So, really classy guys," Hadjar was quoted as saying by Motorsport.

Ad

After the race, Anthony returned to the paddock to talk with the 20-year-old racer. Hadjar also added that Anthony motivated and advised him to be positive, and look ahead to the season. Hadjar's appreciation reflects how much it meant to him in what was a difficult moment.

Anthony Hamilton, Isack Hadjar, and Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer in the garage at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. (Source: Getty)

The response from the Red Bull camp was a little different from Hamiton's. While Christian Horner, Red Bull boss lauded Hadjar's F1 debut, advisor Helmut Marko did not mince words. He found the Hadjar tearful show, "a bit embarrassing". Hadjar has downplayed the issue by accepting responsibility for the wreck but a section of F1 fans criticized the comments made by Marko.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton empathizes with Isack Hadjar after his debut in the 'worst conditions'

On the Chinese Grand Prix media day, Lewis Hamilton showed his support for Racing Bulls #6 Isack Hadjar. The seven-time world champion empathized with Hadjar after a tough week for both racers in the Australian Grand Prix which saw three safety cars and six DNFs. Hamilton himself had a 'slippery' start which saw him finish tenth while Hadjar could not come back to begin the race.

Ad

Talking about the rain-hit race, Hamilton drew from his own experience and said:

"I know what it's like to have your first Grand Prix and the pressure that comes with it. It was the worst conditions that you could have for your first race — so slippery. He had his off on the formation lap, and I know how it feels. It’s a horrible feeling."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Ferrari #44 driver recognized the negative attention that often follows such incidents and reiterated the importance of resilience. Hamilton also expressed willingness to mentor Hadjar and remain available for support keeping his "doors open".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback