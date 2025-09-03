Isack Hadjar responds to receiving Lewis Hamilton’s ultimate praise after maiden podium at Zandvoort

By Samson Ero
Published Sep 03, 2025 21:12 GMT
F1, Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Dutch Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, Podium
Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar during the Dutch Grand Prix. Images: Getty

Isack Hadjar has responded to the praise he received from Lewis Hamilton following his podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. The 20-year-old, who appeared ecstatic about the outpouring of praise he has received so far, detailed how particularly pleased he was with the remarks of the seven-time champion.

During a recent Instagram live appearance, the Racing Bulls driver was asked about the comments he had received from several drivers, including Hamilton and Alain Prost. Speaking in French, Hadjar responded:

“Lewis sent me a message and Alain Prost, with just two of them...Yeah, I saw it. It's crazy, he made me dream when I was little, and him writing this it's…” [Translated to English]
Following Isack Hadjar’s podium finish at Zandvoort, Lewis Hamilton, among others, took to their social media to celebrate the young driver. The Scuderia Ferrari driver commented the word ‘legend’ under the young driver’s celebratory Instagram post.

Hamilton subsequently paid tributes to Hadjar in another post where he reflected on his overall outing at the Dutch Dunes. Isack Hadjar became the second rookie on the 2025 grid to achieve a top-three finish after Kimi Antonelli’s podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls boss surprised by Isack Hadjar's podium finish at Zandvoort

Racing Bulls boss, Alan Permane, expressed his surprise at Isack Hadjar’s podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. The 58-year-old admitted to being over the moon with the performance of the rookie.

The French motorsports chief also admitted to being surprised by how Hadjar fended off overtaking attempts from the Ferrari and Mercedes cars. Sharing his thoughts as quoted by F1's official website, he stated:

"A bit dazed, a bit over the moon, excited. Honestly, I can't wait to get to Monza, all of those [races]. Proud of the team. I don't want to sound blasé, but at the start of the race, I thought it was going to be tricky to race the Ferraris and the Mercedes. And then after 10 laps, you think, this is going to be okay, we've got this.
"The Safety Car came and that gave us a relatively straightforward stop on to the hard tyre and from then it would have been a run to the end and we had the pace, we were pulling away. So fourth was actually pretty comfortable, which is lovely to say."

Prior to his podium finish in Zandvoort, Isack Hadjar had qualified for the Dutch Grand Prix in a career-best fourth place. The French driver ran most of the race in the same position until Lando Norris - who was running in second place, suffered an engine failure. The retirement of the British driver saw Hadjar promoted to third place to claim a podium finish.

Edited by Luke Koshi
