"It always over-performed to its possibilities" - New Aston Martin boss on the team and his plans for it

Mike Krack, who replaced Otmar Szafnauer as team boss at Aston Martin, shared his approach with the team for the upcoming season and the plans he has for the same.

Having previously worked at Porsche and BMW, Krack admitted that heading a team on the scale of Aston Martin is certainly overwhelming. He further stated that his primary objective at the start was to acquaint himself with the team members and key personnel within the organization.

Krack said:

“Just when you see this huge new building being built, it is overwhelming, it has to be. I think you have to approach this in a humble way, you have to first come here and understand how this team is working. Because we must not forget this ‘Team Silverstone’ is a great team, for all these years it always over-performed to its possibilities.”

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1 Team is delighted to announce that Mike Krack has been appointed as Team Principal.



Read more: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTeam is delighted to announce that Mike Krack has been appointed as Team Principal.Read more: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is delighted to announce that Mike Krack has been appointed as Team Principal. Read more:

He added, saying:

“And it is important to find out where are the strengths of the team, and where can we make it stronger, or where we can improve on some of the weaknesses it’s having. At the moment I have a lot of discussions with individuals, with team leaders and department leaders, to understand how the team is run, how the system is operating.”

The team has undergone several changes in management and ownership over the past few years. Strong leadership is now the need of the hour for the team.

New Aston Martin boss not looking to change things around too much

Change in leadership positions in any organization comes with a transformation in how the teams work and are expected to work. Krack recently claimed that he will be taking a "conservative approach" and trying to soak up everything about the team before bringing about drastic changes.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



Tap below to discover how he plans to help Welcome to the team, Mike.Tap below to discover how he plans to help @AstonMartinF1 rise to the challenge of competing at the front of the grid. Welcome to the team, Mike. 👊 Tap below to discover how he plans to help @AstonMartinF1 rise to the challenge of competing at the front of the grid.

The 49-year-old said:

“I think it would be foolish to come here on the first day and try to turn upside down every stone and rearrange. So the team has a good record, it needs a couple of things to make the next steps. But it is not by turning everything upside down that we will manage that. So I take a conservative approach here, try to learn as much as possible.”

The team finished the 2021 season in seventh place, ahead of Williams, Alfa Romeo, and Haas. Getting further ahead in the midfield should be on Krack's mind, going into the 2022 F1 season.

Edited by Anurag C