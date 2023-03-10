“It can change very quickly”: Red Bull boss does not expect his team to enjoy same dominance as Mercedes

Despite Red Bull's brilliant start to the 2023 F1 season, team principal Christian Horner believes his team's dominance will not last long.

After 2021, fans saw Mercedes' dominant era come to an end, with Red Bull becoming the new top team on the grid. While several pundits and fans believe that the team will continue to dominate the sport for quite some time, Horner feels otherwise.

Speaking to the media, Horner explained how things could change quickly in F1, especially after all the teams start bringing upgrades for their cars. Since Horner has been in the sport for quite some time, he is always cautious about other teams who can bounce back.

He said:

"I've been around here long enough to know that it can all change very quickly. The cars are still relatively 'young' and the teams will come out with more and more upgrades, which will change it all again."

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates 🗣️ | Horner has said that teams will not be as dominant as Mercedes in the cost cap era



"With the budget cap you have to be efficient with your spending. In 2014 it was a completely different story. Then we saw a fundamental difference between the power sources.." 🗣️ | Horner has said that teams will not be as dominant as Mercedes in the cost cap era "With the budget cap you have to be efficient with your spending. In 2014 it was a completely different story. Then we saw a fundamental difference between the power sources.." https://t.co/O9S9uM2Hsm

The Red Bull team principal explained how the cost cap will affect the table in future seasons. He highlighted the year 2014 and how easy it was to gain a massive lead in performance back then because there was no cost cap.

Horner suspects the field will "come together" as the 2023 F1 season progresses. He said:

"With the budget cap you have to be efficient with your spending. In 2014 it was a completely different story. Then we saw a fundamental difference between the power sources, while now the chassis is the decisive factor. This allows much more than with the engine was the case.

"The whole field can come together in a few weeks. Let's wait and see how it goes on some more circuits. It can change very quickly,"

Toto Wolff addresses Mercedes' woes and how far they are from Red Bull

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently spoke about how the gap between his team and Red Bull has doubled or tripled. He explained how, last season, the Silver Arrows were strong on certain circuits and weaker on others.

When asked about Mercedes' next plan of action, Wolff admitted that they need to look at the concept and tackle all the issues as soon as possible. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

"That’s a good question and we will tackle it straight at the beginning of the week. When you look at where we were at the end of the season, where it seemed like we caught up a lot and it was just matter of which circuits suited us and which not. I think we’ve almost doubled, if not tripled [the deficit], to get to Red Bull. This is what we need to look at."

Toto Wolff and his team are fully focused on returning to the top and overthrowing Red Bull. As of now, however, they are nowhere near the Austrian team.

Poll : 0 votes