"It can be pretty draining": Oscar Piastri candidly reveals approach to conquer his rivals in 2025

McLaren's Oscar Piastri has taken the time to give his take on the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' championship fight. He genuinely believes there is no point in putting extra pressure on yourself.

After the first 10 rounds, Oscar Piastri is leading (P1 with 198 points) the title fight against his teammate Lando Norris (P2 with 178 points) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (P3 with 155 points).

Amid the stress of going through a cut-throat battle at the sharp end of the grid, Piastri has come up with the following take, ahead of the fast-approaching Austrian Grand Prix.

"I am still very early in my career, and obviously, it is a great opportunity, but I'll just try and win as many races as I can, and hopefully, that makes the championship look quite good in the end." Piastri said via Racingnews365.

The Australian driver further added:

"For me, something I've learned through my junior career and first years of my F1 career is that you need time away from Formula 1, because otherwise, it can get pretty draining, pretty quickly."

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 14 Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar. In 2024, the upcoming Austrian race was won by George Russell, and Oscar Piastri, on his end, was able to manage a P2 finish.

This came to fruition mainly because of the fierce tussle ( they were fighting for the lead position) between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen during the closing stages of the race.

Oscar Piastri 'enjoying' life in 2025 F1 season

In the world of Formula 1, it is extremely difficult to have a potent car that operates at an extremely high level for a long time. McLaren has done a wonderful job with its 2025 challenger, and Oscar Piastri is reaping the rewards because of it.

In line with this, he has made it known that he is 'enjoying' driving the MCL39. In the first 10 rounds, the Woking-based team has secured seven Grand Prix wins, and five of these have been scored by Piastri.

"I am enjoying the position we are in, it is fun trying to win races and fight for a championship and certainly at the moment, the pressure is not that different." Piastri added.

Oscar Piastri has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. He has so far managed over 50 race starts and in the same time, has managed to put on board seven wins, 18 podiums, and four pole positions.

He is only 24 years old and has a long career ahead of him. In the ongoing campaign, it will be important for him to keep picking up wins and podiums to secure his maiden F1 drivers ' championship.

