"It would be a disaster for them": FIA's Nikolas Tombazis warns F1 teams against exploiting 2026 regulation loopholes

FIA Single Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis has warned F1 teams against exploiting any loopholes while developing their 2026 cars. The Greek executive has advised all teams to be transparent with the governing body and also claimed that no leeway will be given if any part of their cars is considered illegal.

Ad

F1 is entering a new era from 2026 onwards, amid completely overhauled engine and aerodynamic regulations that are set to come into effect next year. There has been a lot of talk about which teams will emerge as the top performers in this upcoming era by navigating the regulations effectively.

Previously, teams have even found loopholes to work around the regulations and gain an advantage over the rest of the field. But this time around, the FIA seems to have a stricter policy regarding this.

Ad

Trending

FIA Single Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis has claimed it could be "suicidal" for any team to develop their car in a way that is considered illegal. He also advised the teams to concur with the governing body regarding any decisions they make.

"Obviously, we can’t force teams to communicate with us, but I think it’s also advisable for their survival. If they based an entire car on a concept that could later be made illegal, it would be a disaster for them," said Tombazis [via FormulaPassion].

Ad

"Being transparent is in their best interest. In general, I think the teams have learned this lesson, which is why we went in that direction," he added.

Numerous recent reports have suggested that Mercedes seems to have developed the quickest power unit for 2026. If true, this would mean that their works team, along with McLaren and Williams, could very well have an advantage when they start next year.

Ad

Tombazis reveals the efforts the FIA will make to ensure fairness in 2026

Nikolas Tombazis with Mohammed ben Sulayem and Luca di Montezemolo - Bahrain GP - Source: Getty

Nikolas Tombazis has also revealed that the FIA will notify each F1 team if it believes any clarification requested by a competing outfit indicates that they may be working within a grey area in the regulations. The 57-year-old also drew comparisons with the infamous double diffuser controversy from 2009.

Ad

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Tombazis explained the following:

"For any clarification requested by the teams, if we believe that the question asked indicates a grey area with little clarity, we would ensure that an identical communication is sent to all teams."

He then claimed that this would allow all teams to be on the same page, unlike with the double diffuser in 2009.

Ad

“If we take the similar case of the double diffuser in 2009, at the time there were communications between the FIA and some teams, but not with all of them. There were therefore people working with different interpretations of the regulations," he said.

Tombazis then concluded by saying that the FIA's biggest priority at the moment was to make sure that all teams understand the 2026 regulations completely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More