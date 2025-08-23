“It feels different”: Alex Albon comments on James Vowles’ impact at Williams

Williams star Alex Albon recently came out and detailed Team Principal James Vowles' impact at the Grove-based team as the Thai driver hailed his boss for bringing a change in the culture. Williams was a backmarker a few years ago, and currently sits as the best of the rest.

Dorilton Capital bought Williams Racing in late 2020, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, decided to bring in Mercedes' Strategic Director James Vowles as the Team Principal. Vowles joined after the 2022 season ended.

Alex Albon, on the other hand, was signed just a year before Vowles came on board. The Thai driver was let go by Red Bull Racing in favor of Sergio Perez, as Albon sat out the 2021 season and raced in other motorsport series. However, for the 2022 season, the now 29-year-old was signed by Williams.

James Vowles straight away got to work after joining Williams, with Dorilton Capital supporting the new Team Principal. The outdated infrastructure was changed, new personnel were hired, and a change was brought in the work culture within the team.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Alex Albon detailed the differences between the pre-James Vowles Williams and the Team Principal's joining. The 29-year-old hailed his Boss for changing the culture, as he said,

“The biggest thing is the culture of the team. You walk into Grove, it looks the same, but you go inside and it feels different.” (via RN365)

Albon revealed how employees weren't confident about themselves before Vowles' arrival, but the Team Principal has brought about a change in their mentality.

“You go into it now, and the first thing I think of, Vowles himself is like this, and it feeds into the team, is that he's very open and honest,”said Alex Albon

"And so there's a freedom and a kind of an openness to everything that we go about our racing, there's no ego involved. And the feedback and the work that we do as drivers really gets taken on. And there's just this energy to be better,” he added

Williams currently sits 5th in the Constructors' championship with 70 points to their name. James Vowles' vision also convinced Carlos Sainz to join the team ahead of the 2025 season.

Alex Albon on 2025 being his best season in F1

The 2020 F1 season was the best for Alex Albon in terms of the points scored by the Thai driver. However, the 29-year-old was nowhere near the performance level of his then teammate Max Verstappen. With Carlos Sainz as the benchmark for the 2025 season, Albon has outscored his teammate and currently sits on 54 points. When asked by F1 if 2025 was his best season to date, he replied,

“I would say so, yeah. So far. Let's see how the second half of the year goes but I think I've been driving well. I don't think it's been so different to my other years but I feel like I've been consistent, taking my opportunities when I can, not making mistakes, which is always a good sign and at the same time I also have the car that allows me to score the points.”

Aston Martin took a big chunk out of their margin to Williams at the Hungarian GP, with only 18 points between the two teams going into the summer break.

