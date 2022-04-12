"It felt similar to previous years" - F1 drivers claim removal of 4th DRS zone hampered overtaking at 2022 F1 Australian GP

The 2022 F1 Australian GP was to have a 4th DRS zone between Turns 8 and 9. The FIA, however, decided just 14 minutes before the start of FP3 that it would be removed. The motorsport body cited safety concerns raised by a few F1 drivers as the reason for this development. As a result, the Australian GP was more or less similar to the conventional one we used to have with previous regulations.

Recapping his race, Daniel Ricciardo had a positive response to the F1 track's layout changes but felt there were still parts that were similar to what he used to experience in the years prior. The Aussie said:

“I think it is a step better, but I don’t know the rest of the race because the second half of my race was pretty lonely, so it felt similar to previous years.”

Many F1 drivers after the race felt that the 4th DRS zone could have helped in providing more overtaking opportunities. during the race. Ricciardo himself echoed those thoughts, saying:

“I would say we would have had a few overtakes into Turn 9 with DRS there. I saw one lap when I think Lando [Norris] was behind Kevin [Magnussen] not long after the restart, he got pretty close into Turn 9. I think with DRS he would have got him, so perhaps there was maybe a bit more on offer with that fourth zone.”

Esteban Ocon had a similar view of the race as he felt that the 4th DRS zone would have made the race a better product. He said:

“We were very close but we couldn’t pass. I think we were probably lacking that fourth DRS zone, to be fair. I mean it was dangerous probably to have it, but that was the place I was closest. To make a move at such high speed is risky, and I agree with safety that it is good to remove it, but that is probably what we lacked today to have a bit more of a show.”

The F1 Australian GP featured multiple instances of DRS trains without many overtakes

The F1 Australian GP was a bit of a throwback to how it used to be with the previous regulations. The Albert Park track is not conducive to too many overtakes and it showed as drivers found it very hard to pass each other.

There were multiple scenarios of DRS trains being formed behind a driver, with other drivers finding it hard to make an overtake. After the highs of the Saudi Arabian GP that featured action throughout the race, this one was a bit of a letdown on that front.

