Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan feels Carlos Sainz would not move to Williams in the 2025 season as he "doesn't see" it happening. This comes after speculations of the Spanish driver's move to the team grew strong.

Sainz is currently out of a seat for the next season as Lewis Hamilton stands in line to replace him at Ferrari. While he was earlier tipped to move to Mercedes which would have made it a swap deal between the two teams, it was later reported that the deal came to an end. The Brackley-based team seems to be more focused on their junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Regardless, speculations with Audi grew for Carlos Sainz but nothing has been confirmed yet. Moreover, reports also suggested that he might sign with Williams for the season. The team, however, might not be the best choice for Sainz given his competitiveness at the top.

Trending

Eddie Jordan, speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, stated that he does not see the deal between the two happening, considering the team's current state. He said:

"So to see them [Williams] where they are now is a little bit of a pity, it’s a shame. Can they bounce back? Of course. Anyone can bounce back. However, it’s a much tougher job these days, because it’s geared with finance."

"Carlos Sainz is tipped to go there. Do I see that happening? Honestly, I don’t see that happening. It won’t happen."

Recently, the 29-year-old driver reacted to his reported deal with Williams, laughing it off.

"It makes me laugh" - Carlos Sainz reacts to reports associating him with Williams

Williams is not the only team on the grid that Sainz was speculated to be in talks with. Red Bull, including Mercedes and Audi, was one of the teams that was thought to be his destination for the 2025 season.

Although the reports of Williams have been growing rather strong, Carlos Sainz does not seem to take any of the speculations seriously. Speaking to the media in Montreal earlier, he reacted to the Williams speculations, saying:

“I've seen reports in the media, I don't know if it's in Spain, people saying I've signed [for Williams]. You look at those things, it makes me laugh because I remember seeing reports three months ago that I had signed for Mercedes, reports that I had signed for Red Bull."

It is currently tough to say which team the Spaniard is in talks with. Red Bull could have been a contender but they extended Sergio Perez's contract for another two years. Moreover, there seems to be no other team at the top that might have a spot left for him.